Rams tender Michael Hoecht, bringing him back for 2023

By Cameron DaSilva,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121Qke_0lHqQwrF00

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t going to be very active during this early period of free agency but they have made a move to bring back one of their own. According to John Hodge of 3 Down Nation, the Rams have tendered Michael Hoecht as an exclusive rights free agent.

This simply means the Rams will be bringing back Hoecht on a one-year deal worth the league minimum. Exclusive rights free agents are any players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expiring contract, which Hoecht is. He is unable to negotiate with other teams after being tendered.

Hoecht may not be a household name but after transitioning from defensive end to outside linebacker late last season, he showed he can contribute as an edge rusher. And now with Leonard Floyd gone, the Rams need all the pass-rush help they can get.

In 17 games (six starts) last season, Hoecht had 4.5 sacks and nine QB hits, finishing with 36 total tackles.

