Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos to sign DL Zach Allen to 3-year contract

By Jon Heath,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YzYv_0lHqLqWo00

The Denver Broncos plan to sign defensive lineman Zach Allen to a three-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The three-year deal will be worth $45.75 million and include $32.5 million guaranteed. Allen will earn an average of $15.25 per season. That will presumably end up being less than what Broncos pending free agent Dre’Mont Jones will earn on his next deal.

Denver adding Allen is likely a sign that Jones won’t be re-signed.

Allen (6-4, 281 pounds) was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Boston College. He spent the last four years playing under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who now holds that same position with the Broncos.

Allen, 25, had a career year last season, totaling 47 tackles — 10 behind the line of scrimmage — 20 quarterback hits, eight pass breakups and 5.5 sacks in 13 games. He is now projected to start at one of Denver’s defensive end spots in their 3-4 defense.

We are tracking all of the team’s moves on Broncos Wire.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
12 Broncos free agents remain unsigned
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ESPN proposes a Bengals-Jets trade featuring Jonah Williams
Cincinnati, OH7 hours ago
2023 NFL free agency: Eagles have 2 contract options that'll free up $25M in cap space
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Steelers land top CB in Mel Kiper Jr.'s new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Cam Newton responds to Shannon Sharpe calling him a 'random'
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
Bears free agency: Experts hand out grades for Chicago
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
The Bills need to trade for one of these 2 veteran wide receivers to win a Super Bowl with Josh Allen
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
Jets trade Elijah Moore to Browns
Cleveland, OH43 minutes ago
Former Celtics guard, assistant coach Sam Cassell a target to helm Temple
Boston, MA1 day ago
Jaguars reportedly sign RB D'Ernest Johnson to 1-year deal
Jacksonville, FL2 hours ago
NFL Network analyst trolls Steelers with new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA17 hours ago
Armando Bacot to return to North Carolina for fifth year
Chapel Hill, NC1 hour ago
Report: Bears representatives out in full force at Ohio State's pro day
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
27 former Eagles players who are still unsigned free agents
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Tyler Lockett reacts to Seahawks releasing Al Woods
Seattle, WA1 day ago
49ers 2021 postseason hero signing with Raiders
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
WATCH: Highlights of Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud's pro day
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks sending large contingent to Ohio State pro day
Seattle, WA6 hours ago
Kelce brothers' New Heights Show to broadcast live from Kansas City ahead of 2023 NFL draft
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
C.J. Stroud aces Ohio State pro day, checks in with Panthers brass right after
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
Titans free-agent target Denzel Perryman signing with Texans
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
DL L.J. Collier gets minimum salary with veteran benefit
Seattle, WA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy