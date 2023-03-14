Broncos to sign DL Zach Allen to 3-year contract

The Denver Broncos plan to sign defensive lineman Zach Allen to a three-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The three-year deal will be worth $45.75 million and include $32.5 million guaranteed. Allen will earn an average of $15.25 per season. That will presumably end up being less than what Broncos pending free agent Dre’Mont Jones will earn on his next deal.

Denver adding Allen is likely a sign that Jones won’t be re-signed.

Allen (6-4, 281 pounds) was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Boston College. He spent the last four years playing under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who now holds that same position with the Broncos.

Allen, 25, had a career year last season, totaling 47 tackles — 10 behind the line of scrimmage — 20 quarterback hits, eight pass breakups and 5.5 sacks in 13 games. He is now projected to start at one of Denver’s defensive end spots in their 3-4 defense.

We are tracking all of the team’s moves on Broncos Wire.