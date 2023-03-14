Colts decision on Matt Ryan coming by end of the week

The Indianapolis Colts will make their decision regarding veteran quarterback Matt Ryan by the end of the week.

Though Ryan is still under contract through the 2023 season, the Colts can save $17.2 million against the salary cap by releasing him before March 17. If they fail to do so, his entire cap hit of $35.2 million becomes fully guaranteed.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic replied to a tweet saying the Colts will decide on Ryan’s future by the end of the week.

It’s unclear whether this is a report of a self-imposed deadline by the team or if Keefer is simply saying this because the Colts have to make a decision before Friday, March 17.

It may not matter because the result is the same. A decision must be made before Ryan’s deal becomes guaranteed Friday if releasing him is the path they choose.

It is a bit peculiar that the Colts haven’t made a decision yet. The only reason Ryan would be kept around is to mentor the incoming rookie quarterback. In other words, he would be one of—if not the most—expensive backup quarterback in NFL history.

It was a downright disastrous season for the 37-year-old. The offensive line couldn’t protect him at all, and he started seeing ghosts frequently on just about every dropback.

Ryan started 12 games while completing 67% of his passes for 3,057 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and an 83.9 passer rating. He was sacked 38 times.

The Colts have until March 17 to make their decision on Ryan so we should know sooner rather than later what the path will look like moving forward.

Keep up to date with the latest news, signings and rumors through our free agency tracker for the Colts.