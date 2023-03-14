Peterson explains Steelers love, why still elite & how deal happened

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Patrick Peterson said Monday on his All Things Covered podcast with former Steeler Bryant McFadden, he and his agent were discussing returning to Minnesota. They were looking at all their free agent options, when out of left field came an offer from the Steelers. Peterson said God works in mysterious ways and they agreed to a deal for two-years, around $14 million with only $5.85 million guaranteed according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Take my talents to the Steel Curtain, the Terrible Towels,” Peterson proclaimed on the All Things Covered podcast. “I grew up watching all the greats there. I love Coach Tomlin and what he brings to the table. How consistent he is. How consistent the defense is, his is team is, year-in and year-out. They are always in position to win ballgames. That’s all you can ask for.”

You might immediately think, that Patrick Peterson from LSU over 12-years ago? How old is he? Can he still play? Pro Football Focus ranked him 12 th among all corners in the game. He was second in the league with five interceptions and played over 1,100 snaps. The 32-year-old has missed 10 games his entire career.

“ I’m done talking about my age because the proof is in the puddin’ ,” he said with McFadden. “ I know I still can ball. I work and train entirely too hard and different. That’s the thing, I train different from everybody else across the league. I train and work on things that I’m doing to use and will help me in games. I’m not doing all that fancy, unnecessary stuff. That’s wasted movements, bad habits.”

He said that means he will be at least the exact same player as last year and maybe even better. He said he studies tape to find all the miscues from last season so he can learn and not make those mistakes with the Steelers this year. That’s what keeps him ahead of the game as anything else, he admits he may not be as fast as he was, but his knowledge compensates to remain an elite player.

Peterson told McFadden on the All Things Covered podcast he doesn’t know his role yet with the Steelers and had not talked with coaches. That was a good answer because if he had said he did, that would have been an NFL violation. In the legal tampering period, which they are currently in, agents can talk with teams, but players are forbidden of having direct contact with coaches or any team personnel.

But if he had to guess.

“Going back and watching how he used Joe Haden,” Peterson said on the podcast of Mike Tomlin. “Watching how he used a guy like Cam Sutton who is heading to Detroit. I envision myself being like those guys. Being a guy that can be implemented into the game plan, not being a guy that’s just lining up on one side of the field. Being able to mix and match me in different positions.”

“I’m looking forward to it. I hope that is in coach’s plans. Especially now being this late in my career, I think the game is so much slower to me now, so I see it at a different speed. I have a different perspective. I have so much knowledge, an understanding of what is going to happen to me. That’s why I’m in position to make plays. I’m not the fastest anymore, but this on top of my shoulders (is key).”

Peterson made it clear Tomlin was a big reason he was coming to the Steelers. Beyond Tomlin is was also being a part of a storied franchise that he believes in what the Steelers say, they always have a chance.

“These guys got talent,” Peterson said. “Can they win a Super Bowl? Any team can win a Super Bowl it’s just all about having the right momentum at the right time. All you can ask for is to have an opportunity to be in position. I feel like Pittsburgh, year-in and year-out, if they don’t have a quarterback controversy or inconsistent quarterback play, they are going to be in the playoffs. As long as they have solid quarterback play, a Mike Tomlin team is going to be prepared enough to make it into the playoffs.”

“That’s why I want to be a part of it. Very historic franchise and what better franchise to end your career off in. Especially when you have aspirations of being like all the greats that they have within the organization. It’s an honor.”

Peterson says he’s a lead by example guy and he thinks he will fit in well with the veterans already in the locker room.

“I will help those leaders become stronger,” Peterson said. “You only can become stronger when you are adding somebody that has the same attributes and caliber, and have the same mindset. That’s making your team better.”

“When I walk in that locker room, everywhere I go, people like me.”

One issue he might have immediately is his number. During his time in Minnesota he wore the number seven. It’s special to him because that is the number his father wore. He seemed to realize when it was mentioned by McFadden that while the don’t retire numbers often in Pittsburgh, they may not give that one out. Peterson though didn’t give up on getting that number, aware that Ben Roethlisberger wore it for two decades.

Regardless of the number on the back, he said excited to put on the uniform. Peterson wanted to make sure his next, and likely last, stop would be a great fit.

“I can’t wait to see those Terrible Towels,” Peterson said on the All Things Covered podcast. “I can’t wait to get my kids those Terrible Towels, shirts, the black and yellow.”

“It’s live. We are in there.”