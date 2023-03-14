LA County COVID restrictions relaxed, required mask wearing for those exposed dropped 00:31

Some local health orders prompted by the pandemic ended Monday, with COVID-19-related emergency declarations set to end in Los Angeles County at the end of the month.

Most notably, the county's rule that people exposed to the virus wear a mask for 10 days was dropped as of Monday, according to the health department. Such mask-wearing will be "strongly recommended," but it will not longer be required. Health officials urged that people who are exposed be tested as soon as possible, then test again within three to five days.

Also starting Monday, people who test positive for the virus must isolate for five days, but may leave isolation after that as long as they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicines, and if they have no symptoms or only mild symptoms. A negative test will no longer be required to leave isolation between days six and 10, although health officials strongly recommend that people do so.

People who are infected should wear a mask if they are around others for a total of 10 days, but they can stop wearing a mask after day five if they have received two negative tests taken at least a day apart.

As of April 3, the state is dropping its vaccination requirement for workers at correction, detention and adult-care facilities. The vaccination requirement will remain in place for health care workers, who also must wear a mask during patient care and in patient care areas.