Akron, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect arraigned on 2 charges after 3 men bound, slain

By CBS Pittsburgh,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkuWQ_0lHpsyYO00

KDKA News Update PM: March 13, 2023 02:22

(AP) — A man has been arraigned on two charges following the discovery of three men bound and gagged and then shot in the head before their bodies were dumped in two places in Ohio last week — and authorities now allege there was a fourth potential victim.

Elias Gudino, 58, of Copley Township, was arraigned Monday in Barberton Municipal Court on one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder in connection with one of the victims and with additional charges pending. He was ordered held without bail pending his next court appearance.

Authorities said two bodies were found in a wooded area near Interstate 77 in Akron on Friday morning, and the third was found shortly afterward in a ditch about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away in Copley Township.

The Summit County Medical Examiners Office said Monday that all three were from Youngstown, Ohio. The office identified the two victims found in Akron as 25-year-old Inmer Reyes and 31-year-old Victor Varela-Rodriguez. The victim found in Copley Township was identified as 35-year-old Domingo Castillo-Reyes.

Officials said the slayings are believed to be related and that Copley and Akron detectives are investigating them together. Copley Township police said they believe the men "had likely been kidnapped from outside this area," brought into Summit County and shot "while they were bound and gagged."

Court documents filed by investigators also revealed a fourth man who was also bound and gagged but escaped on the day of the slayings. Authorities said he was found in Copley Township but didn't reveal an exact location.

Gudino was arrested Friday afternoon. His home was searched that night and early Saturday. Investigators haven't said what led them to Gudino or what was found in his home. Summit County court records don't list an attorney for Gudino, and listed numbers in his name weren't in service.

