Broncos, DE Zach Allen Reach Agreement On Three-Year Deal, per Report

The Denver Broncos have come storming out of the gate for the NFL's legal tampering period.

In the team's latest move, former Arizona Cardinal Zach Allen was reportedly inked to a three-year contract with $32.5 million in guaranteed money. The deal can become official on Wednesday, the beginning of the new league year.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the scoop.

As Rapoport noted, it certainly couldn't have hurt that Allen's former defensive coordinator in Arizona, Vance Joseph, will hold the same title with Denver in 2023.

With the 25-year-old standout Zach Allen on board, Broncos GM George Paton has had a banner Monday. Reporter Ari Meirov summarized the team's last 24 hours.

"Broncos so far in Day 1 of FA: OT Mike McGlinchey: 5-years, $87.5M, G Ben Powers: 4-years, $52M, DE Zach Allen: 3-years, $45.7M, LB Alex Singleton: 3-years, $18M, QB Jarrett Stidham: 2-years, $10M TE Chris Manhertz: 2-years, $6M."