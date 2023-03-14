Patrick Peterson’s Steelers Contract Details Emerge, Per Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their biggest splash of free agency earlier today, reportedly inking Patrick Peterson to a two-year contract that can be made official on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Peterson's wish was to play for at least two more seasons. The Steelers granted that wish, and will pay the cornerback handsomely to sport the black and yellow.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette had details of Peterson's deal.

"Patrick Peterson deal with Steelers: $14 million over 2 years, $5.85 million guaranteed, per sources," Dulac tweeted.



Peterson's deal with Pittsburgh seems to be mutually beneficial. The 32-year-old Peterson is receiving guaranteed money at a point in his career in which load management starts to become a factor.

And the Steelers- as Mike DeFabo of The Athletic has indicated- are still able to target cornerback prospects in the coming draft.

"With Patrick Peterson in the fold, the Steelers can certainly still find their future CB early in the draft," DeFabo tweeted.

"But they shouldn’t feel like their hand is forced if the board doesn’t break their way. I like the flexibility this moves gives them."

Judging from his social media presence, Peterson is elated to begin this next chapter of his career with the Steelers. The eight-time Pro Bowler has already given his Twitter profile pic a Pittsburgh makeover .