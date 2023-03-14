Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Patrick Peterson’s Steelers Contract Details Emerge, Per Report

By Milo Taibi,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cjLQ_0lHpYBWl00

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their biggest splash of free agency earlier today, reportedly inking Patrick Peterson to a two-year contract that can be made official on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Peterson's wish was to play for at least two more seasons. The Steelers granted that wish, and will pay the cornerback handsomely to sport the black and yellow.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette had details of Peterson's deal.

"Patrick Peterson deal with Steelers: $14 million over 2 years, $5.85 million guaranteed, per sources," Dulac tweeted.

Peterson's deal with Pittsburgh seems to be mutually beneficial. The 32-year-old Peterson is receiving guaranteed money at a point in his career in which load management starts to become a factor.

And the Steelers- as Mike DeFabo of The Athletic has indicated- are still able to target cornerback prospects in the coming draft.

"With Patrick Peterson in the fold, the Steelers can certainly still find their future CB early in the draft," DeFabo tweeted.

"But they shouldn’t feel like their hand is forced if the board doesn’t break their way. I like the flexibility this moves gives them."

Judging from his social media presence, Peterson is elated to begin this next chapter of his career with the Steelers. The eight-time Pro Bowler has already given his Twitter profile pic a Pittsburgh makeover .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Ben Roethlisberger Was Reportedly Contacted By 1 NFL Team About Return Last Season
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cam Newton Drawing Mixed Reviews From Performance At Auburn’s Pro Day
Auburn, NY21 hours ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster Had 1-Word Explanation For Decision To Sign With Patriots
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Trade Interest 'Heating Up' For Bengals Star, Per Report
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Former Commander Bobby McCain Signs With NFC East Rival, per Report
Washington, DC20 hours ago
Longtime Panthers Star Says Multiple Carolina Scouts Are ‘Enamored’ By 1 Quarterback Prospect
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
Russell Wilson Reportedly Underwent Surgical Procedure Following 2022 Season
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Look: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ran 40-Yard Dash At Ohio State Pro Day
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Panthers Reportedly Sending 11 Representatives To 1 Quarterback's Pro Day
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
Former NFL GM Has Honest Admission On Ezekiel Elliott's Value
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
Breaking: Former Eagle Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Makes Free Agency Decision
Detroit, MI2 days ago
New Details Emerge About Panthers' Scouting Process For C.J. Stroud
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders opens up about his relationship with Deion Sanders as a coach
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Falcons Sign Former First-Round Pick To Two-Year Deal, per Report
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Fifteen-Year Veteran Calais Campbell Taking Free Agent Visit, Per Report
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Dez Bryant Has Huge Prediction For Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Michigan Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal Following NIT Loss
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Chiefs Re-Sign Key Starter From Super Bowl Run, per Report
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former Dallas Cowboy Dalton Schultz Makes Free Agency Decision, per Report
Dallas, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Shedeur Sanders throws a dime to Travis Hunter at Colorado's spring practice
Boulder, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy