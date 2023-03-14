Open in App
Minnesota State
Athlon Sports

Eric Kendricks To Sign With Chargers, Per Report

By Cameron Flynn,

8 days ago

Eric Kendricks has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Vikings.

This Monday evening, though, the longtime Minnesota linebacker appeared to reveal his next destination on social media.

Kendricks, 31, has reportedly reached an agreement with the Chargers to join the Los Angeles franchise in 2023. The deal can be made official on Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

Kendricks was selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He immediately jumped into a key role in the Minnesota front seven during his first professional campaign, starting 11 games in his rookie season.

The 2019 first-team All-Pro linebacker has been one of the more consistent defensive players on the Vikings in recent years. He's never started less than 11 games in his NFL career and has logged over 100 tackles in every season after his rookie year.

He'll look to help fortify the Chargers defense in 2023, should the deal become official on Wednesday.

