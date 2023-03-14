Open in App
Memphis, TN
FadeawayWorld.net

Ja Morant Out Indefinitely After Entering Counseling Program

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

8 days ago

Ja Morant has entered a rehab program and has been ruled out indefinitely ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant has been ruled out of action indefinitely after the team revealed that Morant has checked into a counseling program.

The news was revealed by Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski prior to the Grizzlies' game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Morant was initially suspended by the Grizzlies for two games after an Instagram Live where he showed off a gun while in a Denver club. Since then, videos of Morant at the strip club have leaked while the league debates over what his punishment should be. It seems Morant's self-imposed exile from the locker room may do the trick, as Ja is taking an active step towards improving himself by going to a counseling program.

Morant's rookie supermax contract kicks in at the start of next season, so Morant is incentivized to protect his best interests by dealing with this situation now and going into next season with a new slate.

Should The NBA Give Ja Morant An Official And Lenghty Suspension?

Up until now, Morant hasn't really been suspended beyond the two games after the incident took place. Given how the league has reacted to guns in the past, a lengthy suspension is not out of the question. The NBA is still trying to determine whether Ja had the gun inside the league or team facilities, as that will be a major breach that could fetch a 50-game suspension .

Morant's taking accountability shows to the world that he is acting in the best interests of himself as well as his teammates, as a mentally healthy Morant could be what they need to make their championship dreams a reality.

Those hopes may be unfulfilled this season. as we don't know if Morant will return to the team prior to the playoffs.

