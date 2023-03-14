Ja Morant Out Indefinitely After Entering Counseling Program

Morant's rookie supermax contract kicks in at the start of next season, so Morant is incentivized to protect his best interests by dealing with this situation now and going into next season with a new slate.
Should The NBA Give Ja Morant An Official And Lenghty Suspension?
Up until now, Morant hasn't really been suspended beyond the two games after the incident took place. Given how the league has reacted to guns in the past, a lengthy suspension is not out of the question. The NBA is still trying to determine whether Ja had the gun inside the league or team facilities, as that will be a major breach that could fetch a 50-game suspension .
Morant's taking accountability shows to the world that he is acting in the best interests of himself as well as his teammates, as a mentally healthy Morant could be what they need to make their championship dreams a reality.
Those hopes may be unfulfilled this season. as we don't know if Morant will return to the team prior to the playoffs.
Comments / 0