Apple AirPods Pro 2 are available at Black Friday prices on Amazon now

Two hundred dollars for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is just about the best deal you're going to find on these earbuds. And that's how much they cost right now at Amazon. For reference, $200 is how much the Apple AirPods Pro 2 were going for on Black Friday.

So strike now and pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale at Amazon before their price goes up again. Also check out more of the best noise-canceling headphones ahead. And there's additional information on how to pick out the best noise canceling headphones for you.

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

More of the best noise cancelling headphones

Not sold on the AirPods? Then check out these other reviewer-loved options, some of which are more affordable.

Soundcore by Anker Life noise-canceling headphones

Amazon

These Soundcore by Anker Life headphones feature dual noise-detecting microphones that pick up and filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient noise. The Anker Soundcore Life headphones offer 40 hours of playback time on a single charge and feature ultra-soft leather earcups with memory foam padding for a pressure-free fit.

Soundcore by Anker Life noise-canceling headphones, $72 after coupon (reduced from $80)

JLab Studio Pro ANC Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones

Amazon

These JLab Studio Pro noise canceling headphones offer 45 hours of wireless playtime. The headphones include cloud foam cushions around the ears, which are easily adjustable for a comfortable fit. They also have a built-in microphone with a voice assistant for hands-free calling.

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones, $80 (reduced from $99)

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds

Amazon

These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. You can connect the earbuds to the JBL app to activate noise-canceling or ambient-aware noise-canceling. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged.

They are designed to offer JBL's pure bass sound, though users can easily adjust the sound to fit their preferences in the app. The earbuds are also water-resistant and sweat-proof.

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $100

Bose SleepBuds II

Amazon

Sleepbuds are headphones specifically designed for sleeping. They don't stream music or podcasts like regular headphones. Instead, they deliver relaxing and noise-masking sounds to help you drown out snoring or other noises and sleep peacefully.

Bose SleepBuds II, $249

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II



Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings. These noise-cancelling earbuds are also water- and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise canceling headphones

Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones feature three levels of noise cancelation, as well as a noise-rejecting microphone system for crisp call quality. The headphones maintain balanced audio performance at any volume level.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones (silver), $399

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise canceling headphones

Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones feature high-fidelity audio and 24-hour battery life. You can adjust bass, mid-range and treble levels via a downloadable smartphone app.

Amazon reviewers praise the 4.6-star-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for their sound quality. One verified reviewer stated that "the overall sound is full, rich and natural, as expected from Bose."

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise canceling headphones, $279 (reduced from $329)

Apple AirPods Max

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancelation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $500 (regularly $549)

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones

Amazon

These over-ear noise-canceling headphones from Sony offer 30 hours of listening on a single charge, with quick charging that gives up to three hours of playback with three minutes of charge. They also offer one-touch NFC pairing and noise cancellation with ambient sound mode. The Sony WH-1000XM5 offer a sound upgrade over the prior model, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones, $398

Beats Solo3

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. They also feature noise-cancelation and Siri voice control.

Beats Solo3, $130

Treblab over-ear noise-canceling headphones

Amazon

The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced active noise cancellation technology and great sound quality. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I use these at the gym, and they're perfect. They're comfortable, hold a charge for a long time, have great sound, are lightweight and stay snug on my head."

Treblab over-ear workout headphones, $90 (reduced from $120)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2



Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 , make great workout earbuds. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

One Amazon reviewer shared their experience with these earbuds: "I have no complaints with these at all. I wear them for running and when I do chores around the house, and they have not disappointed me yet! These are well worth the price and I won't go back to my other earbuds or headphones!"

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $100 (reduced from $150)

Beats Studio Buds

Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $150

How to choose the right pair of headphones

If you're not sure how to find the best headphones, we've got you covered with answers to your most common headphone shopping questions.

Are noise canceling headphones worth buying?

Noise canceling headphones can certainly be more expensive than standard headphones or earbuds, but they are worth buying if you plan to make good use of the active noise-cancelation features. Noise cancelling headphones are great for limiting outside noise to help you focus while you work out, study, listen to a podcast or take a call. They're also helpful for sleeping or for people that get overstimulated by a lot of noise.

How much do noise cancelation is best?

The best noise-canceling headphones offer 20-40db of noise cancellation. A higher number indicates greater noise cancellation.

What type of noise cancelation technology is best for sleeping?

If you want to get the best sleep possible, consider headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC). Active noise-canceling earbuds and headphones are most effective at blocking out snoring and outside noise.

