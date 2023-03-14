Open in App
Yuba City, CA
Appeal-Democrat

New clothing store coming to mall

By Appeal Staff Report,

8 days ago

Representatives with Yuba Sutter Marketplace announced that another store will be coming to the Yuba City mall, joining several other recent additions to the ever-growing list of retail options.

With construction expected to start this spring, Tillys is set to occupy a 6,000-square-foot space across from Aeropostale. Tillys is a “specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls” with an assortment of global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active and social lifestyle, according to representatives for Yuba Sutter Marketplace.

