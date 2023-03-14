2 males, 1 female hurt following shooting in Dayton

Two males and a female suffer non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton Police officers were dispatched at 4:42 a.m. to the 1800 block of Lakeview Avenue, a spokesperson told News Center 7.

A 39-year-old male and 19-year-old female arrived at Miami valley Hospital and were treated for gunfire injuries.

While officers were investigating, a 21-year-old black male also arrived at the hospital injured.

All three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call (937) 333-1232.

If you wish to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visit this website .