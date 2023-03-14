Open in App
Everett, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officials confirm man shot in Everett officer-involved shooting was killed

By KIRO 7 News Staff,

8 days ago
Officials with the Skagit and Island County Multi-Agency Response Team confirmed Monday that the man shot during a SWAT standoff in south Everett early Saturday was killed.

Investigators said the incident started with a domestic violence call with injuries late Friday night. According to investigators, a 58-year-old man barricaded himself in a home and was pointing a gun out of a window.

Five SWAT team members entered the backyard around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Two of them fired after giving the man verbal commands.

Investigators later found the man had two guns.

“We heard a lot of police activity going on outside, first of all, and calling for our neighbor to come out with his hands up and nothing in his hands,” one neighbor said.

The SWAT team members gave immediate first aid, but the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Both SWAT officers who fired their guns are on paid administrative leave, which is standard. One is an Everett police officer with seven years of service; the other is a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy with nine years of service.

