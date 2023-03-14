Watch A Pre Face-Tattoo Post Malone Cover Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright”

Some small part of my brain thinks Post Malone was born with face tats…

As we’ve talked about a lot around here, Post Malone’s knowledge of country music runs deep and he’s never been afraid to show it off.

The rockstar/rapper has been vocal about his love for Shania Twain , rocks Tyler Childers and Colter Wall t-shirts, and of course, covered the hell out of Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her” and Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have The Crown” for Matthew McConaughey’s We’re Texas fundraiser.

He’s also always floated the idea of dropping a full out country record, saying in an interview with Howard Stern that “there’s nothing stopping” him from doing so. Hell, even Sturgill was interested in producing it.

These forays into country music aren’t new, either.

His dad said his first ever show was playing country songs in an Italian restaurant (talk about a “You should have been there when” moment.)

And to top it all off, before the fame and fortune, a young Austin Richard sat down to record a killer version of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright”.

Dylan released the song in 1963 as the B-Side to his single “Blowin’ With The Wind”, and while it never became a monster hit for him, grew into a fan favorite that has since been covered by various artists, including a scraggly bearded teenager from Syracuse, New York.

Pre Malone (sorry) shows he’s every bit of an extremely talented musician and it’s a video I go back to time and time again.

He even captioned it in perfect teenage musician style.

“Excuse my hair haha. Thanks for watching.”

Sit back and enjoy just a kid with some dreams play his heart out.

I think he may be going places…