Watch A Pre Face-Tattoo Post Malone Cover Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright”

He’s also always floated the idea of dropping a full out country record, saying in an interview with Howard Stern that “there’s nothing stopping” him from doing so. Hell, even Sturgill was interested in producing it.
These forays into country music aren’t new, either.
And to top it all off, before the fame and fortune, a young Austin Richard sat down to record a killer version of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright”.
Dylan released the song in 1963 as the B-Side to his single “Blowin’ With The Wind”, and while it never became a monster hit for him, grew into a fan favorite that has since been covered by various artists, including a scraggly bearded teenager from Syracuse, New York.
Pre Malone (sorry) shows he’s every bit of an extremely talented musician and it’s a video I go back to time and time again.
He even captioned it in perfect teenage musician style.
“Excuse my hair haha. Thanks for watching.”
Sit back and enjoy just a kid with some dreams play his heart out.
