Lele Pons and Guaynaa said “I do” on March 4th at their star-studded wedding at the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden in Miami. From YouTubers to A-Listers, they were surrounded by family and friends. Pons’ bridesmaids included Paris Hilton , who seemingly gifted them a stay at the Hilton hotel in Dubai for their destination honeymoon. The trip looked incredible; check out some of their favorite moments below.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s honeymoon The married couple went on their honeymoon right after their wedding. They shared photos from their romantic honeymoon in a joint post on Instagram. It looks like they were there for at least a week.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s honeymoon The Venezuelan and Puerto Rican lovers enjoyed the desert, and they posed barefoot in the middle of the dunes.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s honeymoon Guaynaa, whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez and his new bride got to meet dromedaries, which are called African camels. The large animal has played an important role in transportation in the Arabian Peninsula for centuries.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s honeymoon Enjoying all the environments Dubai has to offer, the singers had a helmet-diving experience.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s honeymoon The silly and sexy couple also shared a selfie in front of the mirror. The Piketona singer wore a pink lingerie set, while her husband wore gray boxers.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s honeymoon The romance was never-ending, including a rose petal-filled bath.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s honeymoon They stayed at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, but made sure to visit other resorts like the luxurious Atlantis the Palm.