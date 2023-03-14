Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

Deadline to receive federal assistance for storm damage is three days away

By Kimberly Cruz,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWiGk_0lHpJ4tm00

Communities on the Central Coast have been in recovery mode since the January 9 th storms and the deadline to receive federal assistance is three days away.

It can get a bit confusing to understand whether you are able to apply for financial help from FEMA following the rainfall this year.

“If we're talking about a new declaration. It's going to be a different event with different declaration numbers, so the events are going to be independent," said Arlene Diaz, FEMA media relations specialist.

FEMA said there is a damage assessment underway to identify if a major declaration will be approved and allow future assistance for the March flooding.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency earlier this month for 13 of 58 counties in the state. On Friday President Biden approved that declaration that frees up resources for disaster relief.

Now it’s just a waiting game.

“Declaring a local emergency is just one tool in our toolbox to help raise community awareness," said Whitney Szentesi, City of San Luis Obispo Public Communications Manager.

Some cities across the Central Coast declared a local emergency prior to the storms' arrival.

“The City of San Luis Obispo typically declares a local emergency when there's a credible and serious threat to public health or safety," added Szentesi.

It can be issued for a number of reasons including communicating to the public the seriousness of the event.

“It really helps us identify resources and kind of redirect those resources to help with storm response or emergency response and relief. It also helps the city of San Luis Obispo get reimbursement from FEMA for all of those resources that we have redirected during the emergency," explained Szentesi.

FEMA says homeowners and businesses don’t have to wait to start the recovery process.

“When we have an event, we encourage people to take pictures and videos up through the affected area because they really don't need to wait for us to do the recovery process so they can start cleaning and doing the process," added Diaz.

Sn Luis Obispo city officials are also urging the community to report any storm-related damages.

“It really helps the community as a whole. Get qualified for FEMA reimbursement. Reports that come in and kind of get added together and it's kind of a cumulative report that gets sent to FEMA," said Szentesi.

FEMA applicants have 60 days to appeal any application that may have been denied. The agency also recommends saving a copy of any receipts related to your storm recovery process. That information can be provided during the application.

FEMA applications can be done online, by phone, or through the FEMA app.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
City of Paso Robles receives $9.73M grant to build recycled water infrastructure
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
SBA announces SLO entrepreneurs as 2023 CA Small Business Persons of the Year
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
How Many Days Will Valley Get to Dry Out Before Storms Return?
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Update: Grace period for SBA disaster assistance loans
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Lopez Lake overflow could worsen flooding issues in Oceano
Oceano, CA1 day ago
SLO County Administrative Officer Wade Horton resigns
San Luis Obispo, CA18 hours ago
Lopez Lake predicted to spill over due to latest rainfall
Arroyo Grande, CA21 hours ago
Oceano community feeling impacts of latest downpour, strong winds
Oceano, CA18 hours ago
Board votes to accept 97% garbage rate increase for Los Osos
Los Osos, CA23 hours ago
Pavement issues close Jalama Road from Hwy 1 to Jalama Beach near Lompoc
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Homeless pitch tents outside San Luis Obispo City Hall in protest
San Luis Obispo, CA17 hours ago
Morro Creek flowing steadily from Tuesday's rain and wind
Morro Bay, CA22 hours ago
Santa Maria offers complimentary leak detection tablets for "Fix a Leak Week"
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Caltrans continues to assess Highway 1 closures
Ragged Point, CA4 days ago
County road crews continue cleanup after storms
Templeton, CA5 days ago
Tree blocks highway offramp in Arroyo Grande
Arroyo Grande, CA21 hours ago
Emergency access roads in Cambria eroding
Cambria, CA6 days ago
City of Santa Maria hosts kitchen pail distribution event
Santa Maria, CA17 hours ago
Fire crews contained Pismo beach garage fire
Pismo Beach, CA1 day ago
Lompoc Police Department selects longtime employee, former captain as new chief
Lompoc, CA19 hours ago
Must! Charities raises funds for SLO Co. nonprofits suffering storm damages
San Luis Obispo, CA6 days ago
Lopez Lake expected to overflow for the first time in 25 years
Arroyo Grande, CA6 days ago
Highway 41 expected to remain closed until next weekend
Atascadero, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy