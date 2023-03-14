Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA tonight

By FTW Staff,

8 days ago
The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors will meet at the Chase Center on Monday in what promises to be an exciting matchup in the NBA. Both teams are coming off of games on Saturday, with the Suns suffering a loss to the Sacramento Kings and the Warriors securing an impressive overtime victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

  • When: Monday, March 13
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors (-4.5)

O/U: 233.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

