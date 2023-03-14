Pauly Shore had a classy response to Jimmy Kimmel's Encino Man jokes at the Oscars

Comedian Pauly Shore took some Oscars jokes from Jimmy Kimmel in stride while congratulating his Encino Man co-stars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan on their Academy Awards wins.

Shore acted alongside Fraser and Quan in the ’90s comedy and has gotten to watch his old screen partners ascend to Oscar gold for their roles in The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once, respectively.

Kimmel used the Encino Man connection to crack a few jokes at Shore’s expense, but “The Weasel” didn’t seem to mind. He just wanted to congratulate his “old buddies from back in the day” on their big night.

It’s a classy move from Shore to brush off Kimmel’s jokes and still be willing to hype up his old co-stars. Nobody probably pegged two of the Encino Man co-stars to win Academy Awards in the same year, but it definitely happened.

Will Shore earn an Oscar one day? Well, anything is possible!