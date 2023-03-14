Megan Fox & Chrissy Teigen Both Debuted Red Hair at Post-Oscars Parties

Red hair is still trending like crazy. Last year, it felt like every TikToker was running to Target to get red hair gloss for their sultry new transformation. Now, celebrities are getting in on the action. Sunday night at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, Megan Fox and Chrissy Teigen both debuted red hair with slightly different shades that fit perfectly with each person’s style. Fox went for an allover copper shade while Teigen has some highlights and dimension in her red. And neither are wigs! For real this time.

Colorist Jacob Schwartz dyed Fox’s hair with Redken Colors Gels Oils, after bleaching her natural hair to have a lighter base. Priscilla Valles added extensions and Dimitris Giannetos styled it for the party using Unite Hair Elevate Mousse Volumizing Foam ($28.50 at Amazon ) for lift, Texturiza Spray Dry Finishing Texturizer ($35 at Amazon ) for movement and Go365 Hairspray ($30.50 at Amazon ) for hold. The results are gorgeous, especially with the glam from makeup artist Jenna Kristina using Christian Louboutin Beauty.

Fox posed with Billie Eilish at the party. We can’t wait to see how she rocks the color in a more natural, day-to-day look.

Chrissy Teigen gave us a sneak peek of her new color last week, way before the Oscars. Colorist Matt Rez is responsible for the gorgeous shade, while Rikke Gajda added faux hair. But it looks like she brightened it up even more because she shared a video of her at a shampoo sink with even more red in her hair.

Then, she showed up to the Vanity Fair party slaying her new copper hue. Irinel de León styled it in this wavy lob and Kristine Studden did her makeup. And that gorgeous glow to her skin? It’s thanks to tan artist Isabel Alysa with her Dolce Glow line.

It’s official. Red hair isn’t going anywhere.

