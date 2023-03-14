Canada vs. United States, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Team USA will face Canada on Monday night at the 2023 World Baseball Classic at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Americans began with a convincing victory over Great Britain but fell to Mexico 11-5 in their second game of the tournament in what was anticipated to be a closely contested game. At 1-1, Team USA needs a win against Canada to better position itself in Pool C, with the top two teams in each pool progressing to a single-elimination eight-team tournament.

United States vs. Canada

When: Monday, March 13

Monday, March 13 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes

FS1, FOX Deportes Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

