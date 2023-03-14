Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
Canada vs. United States, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

By FTW Staff,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJqLO_0lHpH1BB00

Team USA will face Canada on Monday night at the 2023 World Baseball Classic at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Americans began with a convincing victory over Great Britain but fell to Mexico 11-5 in their second game of the tournament in what was anticipated to be a closely contested game. At 1-1, Team USA needs a win against Canada to better position itself in Pool C, with the top two teams in each pool progressing to a single-elimination eight-team tournament.

United States vs. San Francisco Giants

  • When: Monday, March 13
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

WBC Odds and Betting Lines

WBC odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Canada (+350) vs. United States (-450)

O/U: 12

