Report: Saints Re-Sign QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston's New Orleans career is going to continue, according to reports.

In a bit of a surprise, the New Orleans Saints will retain QB Jameis Winston in 2023. The news was first reported by NFL Insider Josina Anderson. It's a move that many didn't expected, especially after the team signed free-agent QB Derek Carr.

Winston was originally going to make a $12.8 million base salary in 2023, the last year of his deal. Instead, he agreed to an amended contract that will be a $4 million base with incentives that could earn him up to $8 million, according to an ESPN report.

The 29-year-old Winston was the first overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Florida State. In five years with the Buccaneers, he completed 61.3% of his throws for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdowns but 88 interceptions. He became just the eighth quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards with 5,109 in 2019.

Winston was allowed to hit free agency in 2020 after Tampa Bay signed Tom Brady. He'd land with the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal to back up Drew Brees. When Brees was injured during a 2020 game against San Francisco, Winston led the Saints to 10 fourth quarter points to preserve a 27-13 win.

Upon Brees' retirement after the 2020 season, the Saints re-signed Winston to another one-year deal and appointed him as starter. He played well in a conservative attack, averaging 186 yards and throwing 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions in seven starts. Unfortunately, he was lost for the year with a knee injury in Week 8.

After a public courtship of Deshaun Watson, the Saints re-signed Winston to a two-year extension last offseason. He provided one of the highlights of 2022, leading New Orleans from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to victory over Atlanta on opening week. Winston completed 13 of 16 passes over the final 12 minutes of that game for 213 yards, 2 touchdowns, a 2-point conversion, and set up a field goal for the win.

Dealing with four broken vertebrae suffered against the Falcons and a foot injury from training camp, Winston struggled in Weeks 2 and 3 last season. The injuries finally forced him out of the lineup in Week 4. Even after being medically cleared at mid-season, coach Dennis Allen elected to stay with Andy Dalton at quarterback for the rest of the year.

The goal for the Saints was to have an experienced backup behind Carr, preferably with knowledge of the team’s offensive system. Winston provides both by returning to New Orleans with little starting opportunities available through the league.