Lady Gaga’s Engagement Ring From Taylor Kinney Had an Estimated Worth of Over $350,000

Lady Gaga is known for her affection for her fan base, as well as for her incredible singing voice. The triple-threat performer has been in the spotlight for over a decade, releasing hit after hit – and always keeping fans on their toes with new and surprising projects.

Lady Gaga’s love life has often made headlines, even though the performer prefers to mostly keep her romances private. Still, when she was given an incredible engagement ring from her now-ex, Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga couldn’t help but show it off on social media – and experts were staggered at how expensive the ring was estimated to be.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney | John Shearer/Getty Images

When did Lady Gaga receive her engagement ring from Taylor Kinney?

Lady Gaga and Kinney were first linked in 2011, when he was cast as the love interest in the singer’s music video for “You And I.” Kinney and Lady Gaga had chemistry right from the start, and after the shoot was over, the two determined to stay in touch.

As Kinney would later reveal , “We had a good time. I think there was chemistry. I remember it was a late shoot. We were shooting until 4 or 5 in the morning or something like that. We exchanged information. A few weeks went by, and we kept in touch, and then that’s that.”

The two started dating, going public with their romance not long after. Over the next few years, Kinney and Lady Gaga would show up on many red carpets, always supporting each other in their various projects and business ventures. In February 2015, after four years of dating, Kinney and Lady Gaga announced their engagement.

Lady Gaga’s engagement ring was estimated to be worth well over $350,000

Fans all over the world were thrilled about Lady Gaga’s exciting announcement – and they were even more invested after seeing the stunning ring that Kinney gave the singer. According to Glamour , Lady Gaga took to social media after the two got engaged, with an artsy black and white photograph that featured her engagement ring.

The ring, a heart-shaped diamond in a thin diamond band, suited the star perfectly, representing her fondness for romance and style. As reported by Life & Style , the engagement ring was certainly an investment piece for Kinney, with Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy and Merchandising at Brilliant Earth, taking a closer look to evaluate the stunning piece.

“We estimate the ring cost between $350,000-$500,000, depending on the characteristics of the diamond,” Money said, noting that the center stone alone was probably 6 or 8 carats. “The show-stopping heart-shaped diamond in this ring created a unique and sweetly romantic take on the classic solitaire.”

Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga split up in 2016

Related

The FBI Warned That Lady Gaga’s $500,000 Reward for Her Dogs’ Return Would ‘Open Up a Pandora’s Box’

Unfortunately, Kinney and Lady Gaga would never make it down the aisle. The two split up in 2016, offering no formal statement as to why they decided to go their separate ways. As reported by Wonderwall , Lady Gaga had no hard feelings toward Kinney after their split.

The publication notes that she even decided to give him back the ring he gifted her, with a source noting, “She gave Taylor back her heart-shaped engagement ring shortly after the holidays … she was incredibly sad to give the ring back, but it was the closure she needed.”

Lady Gaga herself has not confirmed this, so it should be taken with a grain of salt – but either way, she moved on not long after her split from Kinney, entering into a relationship with talent agent Christian Carino.