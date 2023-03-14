All-Conference: 281 boys-girls, Big Dakota boys basketball teams released

Here are the 2023 all-conference teams selected for the 281 Conference boys and girls basketball as well as the Big Dakota Conference boys basketball.

All-281 Conference Boys Basketball

First Team: Seniors Landon Wager and Landon Wallman of James Valley Christian, juniors Tate French of Wolsey-Wessington and Blake Larson of Wessington Springs and sophomore Ryder Michalek of Wessington Springs.

Second Team: Seniors Blaze Herdman of Wolsey-Wessington, Trey Knox of Highmore-Harrold, Logan Peskey of Iroquois-Lake Preston and TJ Salmen of Hitchcock-Tulare and junior Jeff Boschee of Sanborn Central-Woonsocket.

Third Team: Seniors Mason Knox of Highmore-Harrold and Carter Binger of Hitchcock-Tulare, sophomore Moshe Richmond of Wolsey-Wessington and freshmen Parker Graff of Wessington Springs and Caleb Richmond of Wolsey-Wessington.

Honorable Mention: Seniors Nolan Triebwasser of Sunshine Bible Academy, Riccardo Maurovic of Wolsey-Wessington and Bryce Bourk of Highmore-Harrold; junior Carson Stephenson of Highmore-Harrold and freshman Dax Frandsen of James Valley Christian.

All-281 Conference Girls Basketball

First Team: Seniors Leah Williams, Mallory Miller and Mya Boomsma of Wolsey-Wessington; junior Avery Orth of Wessington Springs and sophomore Kaylie Robinson of James Valley Christian.

Second Team: Senior Kirstie Munsen of Wessington Springs; sophomores Adison Moore of Iroquois-Lake Preston, Katelyn Schroeder of Hitchcock-Tulare and Alexa Goertz of James Valley Christian; and freshman Liz Boschee of Sanborn Central-Woonsocket.

Third Team: Juniors Kennadie Ochsner of Sanborn Central-Woonoscket and Carissa Scheel of Wessington Springs, sophomore Brooke Palmer of Highmore-Harrold and freshmen Hadlee Holt of Iroquois-Lake Preston and Cambree Hoekman of Hitchcock-Tulare.

Honorable Mention: Seniors Taylor Horn of Wolsey-Wessington and Kate Havlik of Wessington Springs and juniors Jaycee Baruth and Kamryn Ochsner of Sanborn Central-Woonsocket and Lainey Uttecht of Wolsey-Wessington.

All-Big Dakota Conference Boys Basketball

All-Conference selections include Dakota Munger of Chamberlain, Quentin McBride Jr. of Crow Creek, Elias Sims and Jre Antelope of McLaughlin, Alex Schumacher and Trevor Werdel of Miller, Jackson Eisemann of Mobridge-Pollock, Broch Zeeb of Stanley County, Ray Crow and Charles Long of Todd County and Blake Volmer and Shawn Hammerbeck of Winner.

Honorable Mention: Kenyon McClosky and Collin Two Strike of Chamberlain, MacKenzie Cass and Easton Lawrence of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Kiron Thompson of Crow Creek, Reymin Yellow Earrings of McLaughlin, Spencer Fernholz and Isaak Hunter of Miller, Michael Wald of Mobridge-Pollock, Kaden Montana of Stanley County, Drake Espinoza and Ty Valandra of Todd County and Aiden Barfuss and Ethan Bartels of Winner.