Jamel Freeman compared it to pressure building in a hot-water pipe. When too much pressure builds, the pipe bursts.

There were several sources of pressure for Freeman, including a difficult relationship with his late father, who died by suicide. Without someone to talk to and work through the deep-seated trauma, feelings of resentment and compounding stress he was experiencing, Freeman suffered from alcohol addiction. He said he reached a low point after crashing his car after he had been drinking.