Veteran Kicker Greg Zuerlein Reportedly Signs on for Second Season with Gang Green

'Greg The Leg' is set to return as the New York Jets' starting placekicker following an efficient 2022 campaign

The New York Jets apparently liked what they saw from Leg-a-tron last year.

Per ESPN’s Dianna Russini, veteran placekicker Greg Zuerlein is re-signing with Gang Green .

The 34-year old Zuerlein would have been an unrestricted free agent had the Jets not locked him up for a second season in New York. The 11-year NFL veteran beat out Eddie Pineiro for the starting job during the 2022 NFL Preseason and he proceeded to kick in all 17 regular season contests.

Zuerlein, who was initially known for his powerful kicking leg early on in his NFL career, connected on 81.1 percent of his field goal tries (30-of-37) during his first season with Gang Green. He went a perfect 15-for-15 on field goal attempts inside of 40 yards.

Zuerlein set the Jets’ franchise record for longest field goal when he booted a 60-yarder on December 4 in Minnesota. The former Los Angeles Rams’ sixth-round draft pick missed only one extra-point attempt and connected on six 50+ yard three-pointers in 2022.

In 168 NFL games, the grizzled veteran, who is also known as “Greg The Leg,” has converted 294 career field goals at an 82.1 percent success rate.

