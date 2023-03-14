PREP BASEBALL: Cold Springs collects 4-2 win over Winston County

BREMEN, Ala. – The Cold Springs Eagles faced off against the Winston County Yellow Jackets at home on a cold, windy Monday afternoon. Offense was limited in this one, but Cold Springs relied on small ball to get some runs and a strong pitching performance from Cole Bales allowed the Eagles to come away with a 4-2 win over Winston County.

Bales retired Winston County in order to start out the game. The game was scoreless going into the second inning as a pair of Winston County singles had runners on the corners with one out. The Yellow Jackets pulled off a double steal to get in the run column first. Bales struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning with only limited damage being done on the scoreboard.

Bales had his strikeout pitch working early as he recorded three more in the third inning. Cold Springs gave him some run support in their half of the third. Bales lined a one-out single to left field, then a passed ball and an error saw him move up to third. Brady Phillips’ RBI groundout drove in Bales to tie the game up at one, then Brodee Bartlett lined a double to left field on the first pitch to put runners on second and third. Josh Winfrey hit an RBI infield single to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

The Yellow Jackets loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, then one out later, a walk forced home a Winston County run as that tied the game up at two. The score would remain tied going into the fifth inning, and that’s when the Eagles would break the tie. Bales got hit by the pitch to lead off the inning, then he advanced to second on a Winston County error. After Bartlett drew a four-pitch walk, Winfrey lined an RBI double to left field to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead. After a fielder’s choice, a throwing error allowed Winfrey to cross the plate as that made it a 4-2 game.

Bales struck out the side in the sixth inning and that would end his day. Bartlett came in relief in the seventh and allowed a pair of singles to put runners on first and second with two outs, but he quickly settled down and struck out the next hitter to end the game as Cold Springs ended up knocking off Winston County 4-2.

Winfrey finished with a pair of hits and two RBIs for Cold Springs (4-6). Phillips added an RBI. Bartlett collected a pair of hits, while Bales, Matt Williams, Tucker Philbeck, and Ethan Nabors all chipped in with a hit of their own. Bales went six innings, allowing just five hits and two earned runs, walking three, and striking out 10.

Cold Springs will host East Limestone Thursday.

Other Monday scores

Fairview 21 – Susan Moore 5 (Softball)

Fairview took a road trip over to Susan Moore to face off against the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Aggies quickly broke open a tight game late as a huge sixth and seventh inning was key in their blowout win over Susan Moore.

Emily Benson hit a single to lead off the game, then she moved to second on a passed ball. A sacrifice fly by Kylie Kovar put Fairview in the run column first. Ayda Payne had her strikeout pitch working early as she struck out five in the first two innings. Jaycee Aleman hit a two-out double and Kovar reached on a Susan Moore error, which allowed Aleman to cross the plate to make it 2-0. A passed ball allowed Kovar to score, then Payne, Ralie Gaines, and Addison Phillips each scored on back-to-back Lady Bulldog errors to make it a 6-0 game.

Susan Moore would get in the run column in their half of the third. An RBI fielder’s choice and an RBI groundout cut it to 6-2, then they would cut into the deficit even more in the fourth. A one-out RBI double made it 6-3, then a Lady Aggie error allowed the Lady Bulldogs to score two more runs as it was now a 6-5 game. That’s when Fairview would break the game wide open. Gaines hit a one-out RBI single, and Allison Davis would follow that up with an RBI double as the Lady Aggie lead was now at three at 8-5.

The sixth inning would see the Lady Aggies bat around. Jordan Simmons scored on a Lady Bulldog error, Kovar hit a two-run triple, and Payne and Gaines each drove in a run on a fielder’s choice to make it a 13-5 game. Fairview would continue to add on to their lead in the seventh inning. Simmons scored on yet another Susan Moore to make it 14-5, then Aleman hit an RBI double and Kovar followed that up with an RBI single to give Fairview a 16-5 game. After another RBI single by Gaines made it 17-5, Payne stole home, and Davis unloaded on a three-run home run over the left field fence as the Lady Aggies now had a 21-5 lead. They would go on to roll past the Lady Bulldogs 21-5.

Kovar and Davis each finished with three hits and four RBIs for Fairview (6-8). Gaines added a pair of hits and three RBIs. Aleman ended up with a pair of hits and an RBI. Payne added an RBI. Benson and Simmons each collected a pair of hits in the game and Jada Moreno chipped in with a hit of her own.

Fairview will head back home Tuesday to face off against Guntersville.

Locust Fork 9 – Cold Springs 1 (Softball)

Cold Springs traveled to take on Locust Fork and they ended up falling to Locust Fork, 9-1. The Lady Hornets got in the run column in the bottom of the second on a passed ball, then they added three more runs in the third on a Lady Eagle error, an RBI double, and an RBI groundout as that made it 4-0. Cold Springs got in the run column in the top of the fourth. Sadie Smith hit a one-out double to center field and would later score on an RBI single by Kortnie Williams to cut it to 4-1. They wouldn’t get any closer after that as the Lady Hornets added a run in the fourth, two more in the fifth, and two in the sixth to get the 9-1 win.

Williams (RBI) finished with a pair of hits and Smith added a hit of her own for the Lady Eagles. Cold Springs will head home to take on Sumiton Christian Tuesday.

Boaz 10 – Holly Pond 0 (Softball)

Holly Pond looked to collect a huge win at home as they took on Boaz, but the Lady Pirates would prove to be too much for them in the end as the Lady Broncos ended up dropping their game to Boaz 10-0.

The Lady Pirates put up two runs to start out the game, then they added four more in the third, and two more in the fifth and seventh innings to get the 10-0 win at home. Molly Neal, Maggie Nail, and Lexie Smith got the only hits of the game for Holly Pond.

The Lady Broncos will head back home Thursday to take on Brewer.

