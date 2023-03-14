Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Manoah among 15 players whose contracts renewed by teams

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsK4v_0lHp7wvW00

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto All-Star pitcher Alek Manoah was among 15 players whose contracts were renewed by their teams rather than reach negotiated agreements.

Manoah, who finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting, was given a $745,650 salary while in the major leagues and $353,100 should he be optioned to the minors. The 25-year-old right-hander was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA last year, when he had a $706,200 salary and earned an additional $2,191,023 from the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players.

This year's major league minimum salary is $720,000, up from $700,000.

Five players were renewed for $720,000: Miami outfielder JJ Bleday, Pittsburgh shortstop Oneil Cruz, Minnesota right-hander Jhoan Durán, Oakland catcher/designated hitter Shea Langeliers and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles.

Toles has not played since 2018 and also was renewed last year. He was placed on the restricted list in March 2019 and was arrested in June 2020 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge in Key West, Florida.

Others whose contracts were renewed included Philadelphia right-hander Connor Brogdon ($738,750), Detroit right-hander Alex Faedo ($721,300), Dodgers right-hander Michael Grove ($722,500), Texas catcher Jonah Heim ($745,660), Tigers right-hander Alex Lange ($726,000), Tampa Bay All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan ($737,000), Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen ($739,700), Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman ($733,900) and Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells ($732,400).

Players have the right to go to salary arbitration once they have three years of major league service, or are in the top 22% by service time of those with at least two years and less than three. They can become free agents once they have six seasons of service.

Teams may renew contracts of unsigned players on their 40-man rosters from March 2-11.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Astros star Altuve has surgery on broken thumb, a WBC injury
Houston, TX1 hour ago
NHL players: Crosby most complete; McDavid tops for clutch
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Take ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Upcoming Big Life Choice
New York City, NY1 day ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Biden quietly signs one of his term's most harmful and oppressive measures yet
Washington, DC1 day ago
Parents of missing 14-year-old boy in Indiana FORCED him to wear 'disturbing' T-shirt
Eaton, IN1 day ago
‘Morning Joe’ Warns Trump Rioters Who ‘Screw With the NYPD’ That They’ll Get a ‘One-Way Ticket to Rikers’ (Video)
New York City, NY1 day ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO2 days ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
SRP increases water releases, adds to Valley road flooding
Tempe, AZ8 hours ago
Williamson out for at least 2 more weeks amid playoff push
New Orleans, LA1 hour ago
AP source: Browns bringing back LB Walker on 1-year deal
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
AP source: Browns get WR Moore from Jets for draft pick
Cleveland, OH37 minutes ago
AP source: Jets, WR Mecole Hardman agree on 1-year deal
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Republican senators vote to outlaw diversity, equity and inclusion programs
Queen Creek, AZ1 day ago
Clippers' George out with sprained right knee, out 2-3 weeks
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy