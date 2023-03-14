Spears to transfer from Georgetown

Georgetown guard Primo Spears (1) in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Washington. Providence won 88-68. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Nick Wass

Amir “Primo” Spears will be on the move once again.

The Windsor High grad, who just completed his sophomore year of college basketball and first at Georgetown, announced his intentions to transfer out of the program Monday via a post on his Instagram page.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the game I love,” Spears’ post read. “Without his guidance I would be lost. I want to thank my support team in my mom, pops and family for being behind me through this journey every step of the way. I want to thank Georgetown coaches and staff for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to compete for their university.