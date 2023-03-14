Open in App
Iowa City, IA
See more from this location?
Local 4 WHBF

‘It’s like Christmas morning’: Selection Sunday never gets old for Lisa Bluder

By Blake Hornstein,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9pJg_0lHp2jnw00

It wasn’t in question whether Iowa would make the NCAA tournament, but it’s still sweet to see those letters and the tiger hawk on national television. Iowa comes in as the first #2 seed in the NCAA tournament. It’s head coach Lisa Bluder’s 20th appearance overall, and 17th as the coach of the Hawkeyes.

“It never gets old. In fact, we were talking about that as we were sitting up there, it’s like Christmas morning,” Bluder said. “You’re getting a present, you just don’t know what it is. That’s how we’re feeling up there. To be a number two seed really shows what the nation feels about Iowa women’s basketball and what we’ve put together all year long.”

It’s not quite a winter holiday for Caitlin Clark, but it’s special in it’s own right for her too.

“I grew up watching the Selection Show. I had a cousin that played at Creighton and I loved getting to support her and watch it,” Clark said. “I think it’s exciting. I think there’s a little anxiety — your heart’s racing – but obviously so cool and your name pops up even when you know you’re going to be there.”

Whether it feels like Christmas, Hanukkah, The Fourth of July or National Trombone Day, the road to Dallas starts on Friday at 3.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Hawkeyes Associate HC Jan Jensen reveals what makes Georgia’s defense so tough, and how Iowa beat it
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Hawkeyes beat Georgia’s defense, send seniors off on a high note
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
‘Man vs. drill’: Iowa football hosts annual ‘Pro Day’
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The RAYGUN phenomenon: How a t-shirt company is revolutionizing NIL
Iowa City, IA3 days ago
Princeton’s Grady Thompson: Slam Dunk Champion
Princeton, IA14 hours ago
Iowa’s top seniors talk All-Star game at Carver Monday Night
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Rockridge Softball wins season opener
Taylor Ridge, IL14 hours ago
The recipe for some Hawkeyes March Magic: ‘Just be ourselves’
Iowa City, IA5 days ago
Golf with the pros at John Deere Classic
East Moline, IL17 hours ago
Thaw Brawl rolls into Davenport Speedway
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Shades of Beauty Summit celebrates blooming where you are
Rock Island, IL2 days ago
Augustana College names new provost
Rock Island, IL1 day ago
Area schools on lockdown following fake threats or ‘swatting calls’
Davenport, IA1 day ago
‘Kitten shower’ helps shelter get ready for new animals
Davenport, IA38 minutes ago
Learn about painted dogs at Augustana
Rock Island, IL6 days ago
Learn about stress and memory with UnityPoint
Muscatine, IA2 days ago
Adoptions specials abound at area shelters
Davenport, IA5 days ago
Water leak cancels classes at Cardinal Elementary School
Maquoketa, IA1 day ago
QC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce marks 15th anniversary with presentation, “When Life Doesn’t Go as Planned”, awards
Davenport, IA2 hours ago
Culvert replacement closes Washington Street in Muscatine
Muscatine, IA1 day ago
UPDATE: man identified in West Burlington fatal accident
West Burlington, IA5 days ago
No injuries in Moline house fire
Moline, IL7 days ago
Davenport preps for flood, announces public meetings
Davenport, IA6 days ago
Riverside Park restrooms temporarily closed due to vandalism
Muscatine, IA7 days ago
UPDATE: Fugitive who struck squad car taken into custody
East Moline, IL4 days ago
UPDATE: Victim identified in grain bin death
Dewitt, IA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy