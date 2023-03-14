Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Perseverance and Triumph: The incredible story of Sophia Tougas, a basketball player battling rheumatoid arthritis

By Taylor Schaub,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCr85_0lHovexm00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Sophia Tougas, an unheralded guard on a mid-major college basketball team, could have easily gone unnoticed. But her story of perseverance and determination is nothing short of remarkable.

Diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, Tougas faced a daily struggle against an invisible foe that threatened to derail her dreams.

“You can’t tell that day on that floor,” her coach Greg McCall said. “But she’s still out here battling.”

Despite the pain, Tougas refused to back down.

“It means everything, you know,” she said. “Like you said, there were days where I would come in and it would just be really hard to even get out of bed. But coming in and seeing them, seeing their love for the game, just made me want to push through for them.”

And push through she did, playing a critical role as the Roadrunners brought the tournament’s top seed, UC Irvine, to their knees. “We made it to the Final Four,” McCall said. “We were the first in program history to be able to do that.”

Throughout the journey, the ‘Runners stood united, their hearts swelling with admiration for Tougas as they banded together to uplift her through every battle she faced.

“They gave me the strength when I didn’t have it myself,” Tougas said.

In a world where stories of despair and defeat are commonplace, Sophia Tougas’ story is a shining example of what can happen when you refuse to give up.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
The Haven yoga studio to open in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA19 hours ago
The Buckaroos are back! At least for two reunion shows this week
Bakersfield, CA16 hours ago
Bakersfield Marathon urgently seeks volunteers for Sunday race
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing teenage girl returns home
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
This is how much a six figure income is worth in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Local schoolyard to host plant sale to educate community on home gardening
Bakersfield, CA15 hours ago
Possible funnel cloud visible as thunderstorm rolls through Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA22 hours ago
Vietnam veterans buried without family to be honored at Bakersfield National Cemetery
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man identified in central Bakersfield homicide
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
More investigation requested in Auburn St shooting
Bakersfield, CA21 hours ago
2 left with minor injuries after spinout on Hwy 178
Bakersfield, CA20 hours ago
Major injuries in vehicle rollover crash along I-5 in Gorman
Gorman, CA1 day ago
Man killed in Auburn Street shooting identified
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
GoFundMe started for Tehachapi woman killed in crash on Hwy 58
Tehachapi, CA1 day ago
Renegade Pantry hosted a Farmer’s Market for the community
Bakersfield, CA14 hours ago
Father of blood-recipient daughter encourages community to donate blood
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Woman killed in crash on Hwy 58 near Bealville Rd identified
Tehachapi, CA1 day ago
2 dead in East Bakersfield homicide
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Woman in ‘critical condition’ after shooting in SW Bakersfield: BPD
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Bakersfield Police seeks help in searching for at-risk missing woman
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
KCSOS to hold employment fair for educational job seekers across Central Valley
Bakersfield, CA20 hours ago
KCFD and other agencies host community preparedness event
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Arraignments postponed for 2 charged in fatal Q St shooting
Bakersfield, CA17 hours ago
More than 50 pit bulls adopted during event: KCAS
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Woman shot at, nearly struck while sitting in her vehicle on Ashe Road: BPD
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Secret Witness offering $10,000 for information leading to arrests in 2021 homicide
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Overturned semi-truck impacting traffic on Hwy 99 near 7th Standard Rd
Bakersfield, CA22 hours ago
CHP ends escorting traffic through I-5, Grapevine after brief snowfall
Bakersfield, CA18 hours ago
Fire breaks out inside mobile home in Oildale
Oildale, CA2 days ago
Delano, McFarland, Wasco residents brace for storm impact
Delano, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy