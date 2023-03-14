'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Finally Able To Sit In Front Car Seat After Incredible Weight Loss: 'Major Victory'

@tammyslaton2020/tiktok

Tammy Slaton is feeling herself!

The 1000-Lb Sisters star surprised fans with a TikTok from the front seat of a car on Sunday, March 12.

@tammyslaton2020/tiktok

Slaton filmed herself lip-syncing to the song “Throw It!” by Spiffy The Goat, however, her followers were more shocked to see the location of the 36-year-old’s jam session, as she wasn’t able to fit in a car seat prior to her 300-pound weight loss.

Although Slaton still needed her nasal cannula to help oxygen enter her lungs, this was a major second step in her health journey after freeing herself from her wheelchair just a few weeks earlier.

The reality star was definitely feeling confident as she recorded herself listening to the sultry song — and even desirably bit her lip at one point while nodding her head along to the music.

Fans freaked out in the comments section of the post after realizing Slaton was sitting in the front seat of a vehicle.

"SHE UP IN THE FRONT SEAT YALL, I see you ms Tammy 😚," one TikTok user gushed, as another added, “Seeing Tammy being able to sit in a car seat is so amazing 🥺🥺🥺."

"Miss Tammy you are so beautiful. I have said it since day one and always will!!" a third user expressed, while a fourth stated, "Looking good girl!! So proud of your progress !!!"

@tammyslaton2020/tiktok

Slaton's milestone moment comes after she underwent gastric bypass surgery in an effort to help her lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle.

Prior to the surgery, the wife of Caleb Willingham needed to drop down to 550 pounds from her highest weight of 717 pounds in order to qualify for the procedure.

At the time, she had been living at an Ohio based rehabilitation center , where she stayed for 14 months before reaching her weight loss goal and leaving the program to undergo the planned course of action.

The television personality was overcome by joy when she weighed in and realized she had surpassed the 550 pound mark and weighed in at 534 pounds.

"I did that! I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!" she exclaimed during a February episode of the TLC series.

Slaton's current weight is believed to fall just over 400 pounds.