National high school top stars, best boys basketball performances of the week (March 6-12)

Here are the top boys performances around the country from March 6-12.

Jack Benter, Brownstown Central (Indiana)

Benter, a Purdue commit, had 32 points in a 64-49 regional victory over Forest Park.

Levi Birkholz, Lakeside Lutheran (Wisconsin)

Birkholz exploded for 41 points in a 68-65 Division 3 section championship win over Madison Edgewood. Birkholz is committed to The Citadel.

Markus Burton, Penn (Indiana)

Burton scored 34 points — making all seven of his second-half field goals — as Penn came back to defeat Chesterton, 73-60, in a regional game.

Isaiah Collier, Wheeler (Georgia)

Collier, a USC signee, had 22 points and seven assists in the Class 7A state championship game. Collier and Wheeler cruised to a 78-58 victory over Cherokee .

Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood (California)

Crowe Jr.’s sensational freshman season continued with a 40-point effort in an 87-65 victory over Pacifica Christian. He then scored 36 in the Division V championship game , leading Lynwood to an 89-58 rout of Tollhouse Sierra.

Connor Dick, Hellgate (Montana)

Dick had 28 points and eight rebounds as Hellgate defeated Billings West, 70-50, in the Class 2A title game.

Caleb Foster, Notre Dame (California)

Foster scored 28 points in an 80-61 victory over Sierra Canyon in the Southern California Division 1 Regional championship game. The result ended Bronny James ’ high school career for the Trailblazers. He then set a new title game record with 33 points in the state final as Notre Dame took down Granada, 67-58.

Brock Harding, Moline (Illinois)

Harding scored 28 points as Moline captured the Class 4A state title with a 59-42 win over Benet.

Tre Johnson, Lake Highlands (Texas)

Johnson finished with 29 points and eight rebounds as Lake Highlands defeated Beaumont United, 55-44, to win its first state title since 1968.

Armani Perkins, Holbrook (Massachusetts)

Perkins poured in 37 points — scoring 22 after halftime — to lead Holbrook past Mount Greylock, 75-60, in a Division 5 state quarterfinal.

Travis Perry, Lyon County (Kentucky)

Perry tallied 33 points as Lyon County took down Hopkinsville, 76-70, to claim its second straight Region 2 championship. Perry, a junior, has 4,317 career points, 20 shy of Kentucky’s all-time leader Kelly Coleman.

Zay Robinson, West Des Moines Valley (Iowa)

Robinson, only a sophomore, had 28 points as West Des Moines Valley captured the Class 4A title with a 75-67 victory over Waukee Northwest.

Moroni Seely-Roberts, Lincoln (Oregon)

Seely-Roberts compiled another double-double with 34 points and 12 rebounds as Lincoln defeated Barlow 94-74 in the third-place game at the Class 6A state tournament. Earlier in the tournament, the senior eclipsed the 3,000 career points mark in a win over Gresham.

Jackson Shelstad, West Linn (Oregon)

Shelstad filled up the box score with 32 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in an 89-69 Class 6A state semifinal victory over Lincoln.

Jah Short, Farmville Central (North Carolina)

Short led the way with 35 points as Farmville Central defeated Reidsville, 75-63, to win its eighth state title.