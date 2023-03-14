Open in App
Brawley, CA
KYMA News 11

Strike at Spreckel’s Sugar Company continue

By Karina Bazarte,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gyhtl_0lHorrKp00

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Still no resolutions to the employee strike at Spreckel's Sugar Company in Brawley.

Employees at Spreckel's Sugar Company continue to strike as they wait for an response from a judge and the company

Last Thursday, Spreckel's Sugar Company employees walked out in protest claiming unfair labor practices.

The President of United Food and Commercial Workers, Todd Walters, says one of those unfair labor practices is that the company failed to inform employees of a 50% on their pension.

The President of UFCW also says on Friday the company filed a lawsuit to federal court.

“To get a judge to tell us to forbid us from striking...that is disappointing. Instead of working with the workers, or get a deal we can live with, they rather pay some attorneys to file all court of actions and illegal actions," said Walters.

Assemblymember Garcia responds

UFCW says the company has not talked to any of the employees, but are welcomed to come back to work anytime they want.

“Other than come to us and try to work out a deal that we can all live with the plant continues to hire out of state attorneys from Minnesota," Walters added.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia is currently drafting a letter. We reached out to his team and they said the following:

"The Assemblymember respectfully urges the company to negotiate in good faith with the union members and is hopeful that a just resolution, addressing worker concerns, can be reached through increased communication and collaboration."

We reached out to Spreckel's earlier today and have yet to receive a response.

Workers and UFCW have plans of a march on Wednesday in case things are still not resolved.

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

