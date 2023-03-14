Expert, officials offer assurances that banking system is safe

As the federal government worked to waylay concern of a banking crisis this week after two major banks failed, the interim chair for East Carolina University’s Department of Economics said their closure was a “robustness” check the industry passed.

Silicon Valley Bank out of Santa Clara, California, suffered the second-largest bank failure in history on Friday, according to the Associated Press. Sunday night, regulators announced that New York-based Signature Bank also failed, the AP reported. At more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

It was announced by the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC on Sunday that all clients for Silicon Valley Bank would be protected and able to access their money, the AP reported. The entities also said steps were announced to prevent additional bank runs, a situation where depositors rapidly withdraw their money.

Nicholas Rupp, a professor and interim chair for ECU’s Department of Economics, said Monday that the closure of Signature Bank and Silvergate, a California-based bank that closed last week, saw similarities in that a majority of their customers were in the cryptocurrency market. He said that when crypto prices took a dip the banks found themselves in trouble as investors moved to comp their assets.

That’s different than the situation facing Silicon Valley Bank, Rupp said. He said reports stated a large majority of its investors were businesses or individuals working with venture capitalist money who had deposits above the $250,000 guaranteed by the FDIC for individual accounts or $500,000 for joint accounts. He said information from a Wall Street Journal article published Saturday and entitled “Silicon Valley Bank’s Meltdown Visualized” depicted the bank’s downturn and other historic bank failures between 2001 and 2023.

Because a large majority of deposit holders held such large deposits, it took fewer customers to pull their money from the bank to cause it to fail, something Rupp called a bad management decision. As the Fed raised interest rates to curb inflation, Rupp said that Silicon Valley Bank failed to diversify its portfolio.

“It’s fine as long as you don’t sell that asset that dropped 25 percent in value,” Rupp explained. “Now, when one of your big ... lenders who deposited money said they want their millions now, I want to go somewhere else with my money, (SVB) has to sell assets that have depreciated and now their balance sheet looks very vulnerable.

“If the bulk of your customers are households, it doesn’t matter if you lose one big client,” Rupp said. “If you flip it the other way around, if most of your deposits are held by a few big clients and a few of those clients decide to move money, (your bank) could be vulnerable.”

Rupp said the swift response by the federal government to announce backing every dollar for depositors, business or household, is a positive move to prevent a loss of trust in the American banking system. He said the move should quiet runs and curb potential panic withdrawals.

The professor added that shareholders are the ones taking a hit, not households or businesses. The announcement that the executives for SVB are being fired is an additional faith-restoring measure.

On Monday U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville, a Republican who represents North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, released a statement standing by the stability of the nation’s banks.

“The situation regarding Silicon Valley Bank, as well as Signature Bank, is a rapidly evolving,” Murphy said. “The United States banking industry remains strong and stable, and the FDIC insurance fund is well funded and has not lost one penny of an insured deposit in its entire history. My office and I will continue to monitor the situation, especially when it comes to the regional banks our local companies depend on.”

Rupp said any impact that could be felt in other banks will come down to the mix of deposits held by the financial entities. He said that in the long run there is a chance that regional banks will see investors shift over to larger entities who are viewed as “too big to fail” in order to ensure their money is protected.

Overall, Rupp said the public should focus on the fact that depositors are not losing their money and that banking is a safer alternative compared to crypto or having money on hand.

“I think, if anything, it’s a robustness check and, if anything, consumers should feel confident their deposits are secure,” Rupp said. “You’ve seen two banks that have failed and the federal government stepped in and said, hey, we’re going to make sure depositors get their money. I think it’s reassuring the federal government does not want bank runs.”

Dale R. Folwell, North Carolina’s treasurer, also released a statement assuring customers that right now the state’s banks are not in the same troubled waters as the closed entities.

“Over the last few days, North Carolina State Banking Commissioner Boskin and I, as chair of the State Banking Commission, have been closely monitoring the situation with Silicon Valley and Signature Banks as well as the 36 banks we regulate at the State Banking Commission,” Folwell said. “The banks we regulate in North Carolina do not have the same number of unsecured deposits and are more diversified than those troubled banks. At this time, the abbreviation ‘NC’ stands for ‘no crisis.’”

State Employees Credit Union also released a statement to reassure customers of the diversity of their depositors.

“In light of recent events, we wanted to take a moment to assure SECU’s members of our continued fiscal strength,” a statement on the credit union’s website said. “As the nation’s second largest credit union with over $50 billion in assets, our deposits come from a diverse array of NC consumers — not any one industry. We are well-capitalized with over $5 billion in equity. Combined with ample liquidity options, your financial cooperative is in a good position to serve you now and into the future.”