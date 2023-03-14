Snow makes roads slick causing crashes, slowdowns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Multiple crashes have blocked lanes all over Northeast Ohio due to slippery conditions.

Snow is currently blanketing streets and sidewalks causing slowdowns all around the area, but so far the National Weather Service has not issued a winter weather advisory.

OhGo camera

Ohio Department of Transportation continues to monitor all roads, which can be viewed on their OHGO cameras in this interactive map right here.

Huron County has issued a Level 1 snow advisory.

In the meantime, all drivers are asked to go slow and be aware of their surroundings.

See how crews prepared for snow last week in the video above.

