Kansas City, MO
2 critically injured in Monday night crash on U.S. 71 Highway in Kansas City

By David Medina,

8 days ago
Two people were critically injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer on U.S. 71 Highway at 29th street in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday.

The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway.

According to a KCPD crash report, the tractor trailer was driving north on the highway.

A blue Mini Cooper was also traveling north at a high rate of speed when it hit the back of the tractor trailer.

The impact of the crash caused the Mini Cooper to veer off the highway before it came to rest against a center median barrier.

Both the driver and the passenger in the Mini Cooper were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one inside the tractor trailer was injured in the crash.

All northbound lanes of the highway closed for about an hour and a half.


