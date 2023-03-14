Open in App
Erie, PA
YourErie

Asbury Woods’ Cyclefest returns July 27-30

By Brett Balicki,

8 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Feeling reminiscent of the summer weather? One of Asbury Wood’s events is returning to help put you in the seasonal groove.

The Lake Erie Cyclefest will return this year at Asbury Woods from July 27-30. Cyclefest is a four-day celebration of all things biking with six different riding events that will be offered at locations across Erie County and benefit several local nonprofit organizations.

This event helps showcase the beauty of Erie County while helping to drive tourism and raise money for nonprofits doing important work.

Also to return this year is the Tour de West County ride on Saturday, July 29. It’s one of the area’s oldest and largest rides that will offer choices of 12, 25, or 50-mile ride routes and will feature a post-ride picnic for registered cyclists.

You can register for both of these events on Asbury Woods’ website.

