Garrett Wilson Walks Back Tweet Regarding Possible Aaron Rodgers Trade

By Patrick Andres,

8 days ago

It's not just fans on edge about a potential deal.

Like every football fan, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is on high alert for a potential trade sending Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to New York.

Wilson, however, may have jumped the gun Monday afternoon as the NFL’s legal tampering period began.

The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year disavowed a pair of tweets in which he reacted to erroneous reports from the early afternoon that a Rodgers trade was complete .

“I ain’t gon fake it, I thought ‘Dov’ bro tweet was the news break I was waiting for… smh,” Wilson tweeted from Saint Barthélemy in the Caribbean. “Idk anything. Sorry ab that.”

In the afternoon, Wilson wrote "I can finally enjoy my vacay now" and "Y'all shud see this smile on me rn" back-to-back.

Wilson appeared to react to a widely circulated tweet from Dov Kleiman of BroBible, which cited a report from former ESPN reporter Trey Wingo that called a hypothetical Rodgers deal “done.”

The deal remains incomplete. Rodgers reportedly has given no hint of his plans to the Jets or Green Bay .

