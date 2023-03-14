Open in App
Altoona, PA
YourErie

Man traveled across the country to sleep with Altoona teen, police report

By Bill Shannon,

8 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) A 40-year-old California man is facing charges after allegedly traveling across the country to sleep with a 14-year-old, according to police.

Don Robison, 40, of Milpitas, Calif. was arrested, charged and arraigned March 13 for allegedly traveling across the country to sleep with a 14-year-old in Altoona. Bail was denied for the registered sex offender on California’s Megan’s Law website.

52 people charged with welfare fraud in Pennsylvania, Inspector General reports

Robison allegedly posed as a 13-year-old on social media, namely the Roblox game/app and Pinterest, and groomed the Altoona teen in Dec. 2021, according to the criminal complaint filed at a local court.

Altoona police passed the case over to the Office of the Attorney General who was able to use more resources to investigate a man, Robison, only known as “JohnnySmith.”

In 2022, the teen admitted to turning off the security cameras her family had set up and letting Robison sneak into their house through a window. He allegedly slept with the teen overnight in a bed and fondled her breasts.

According to court documents, Robison was charged in January and finally arraigned in Pennsylvania on March 13. Bail was denied.

