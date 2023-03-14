Open in App
ESPN

Free agent Eric Kendricks agrees to deal with Chargers

By Lindsey Thiry,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rUS5_0lHoiOHr00

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Eric Kendricks , he announced Monday on Instagram.

Kendricks will receive a two-year deal, a source told ESPN.

The ninth-year pro returns to L.A. after starring at UCLA .

A first-team All-Pro in 2019, Kendricks is anticipated to step into a starting role on a defense that features edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James Jr . He fills a void that was likely to be left by linebacker Drue Tranquill , a scheduled free agent who is unlikely to be retained by the Chargers.

A second-round pick in 2015, Kendricks played eight seasons for the Minnesota Vikings before he was released on March 6 as one of several moves they made to get under the salary cap. The Vikings saved $9.5 million with Kendricks' release.

Kendricks, who turned 31 in February, led the Vikings last season with 137 tackles, starting all 17 games.

He has posted more than 100 tackles in seven consecutive seasons.

Kendricks, who was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2019 when he also was a first-team All-Pro selection, has 919 tackles and 15 sacks in 117 games (113 starts).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cam Newton throws more than 30 passes at Auburn's pro day
Auburn, AL16 hours ago
Sources: Texans add TE Dalton Schultz, RB Devin Singletary
Houston, TX1 day ago
RB Damien Harris reaches 1-year deal with Bills, source says
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Sources: Billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos joins bidders for Commanders
Washington, DC1 hour ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns, out since Nov. 28, to return
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Dillon Brooks faces 1-game suspension after taunting Mavs bench
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Paul George exits Clippers' loss late with apparent leg injury
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
UCF freshman Taylor Hendricks declares for NBA draft
Orlando, FL2 hours ago
Famed Actress Hospitalized in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Arizona's Kerr Kriisa, Pac-12 assist leader, entering portal
Tucson, AZ19 minutes ago
Cowboys add Ronald Jones to help fill Ezekiel Elliott void
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Arizona State gives coach Bobby Hurley 2-year extension
Tempe, AZ17 hours ago
Mavericks' Luka Doncic probable after 5-game absence
Dallas, TX13 minutes ago
Wyoming star big man Graham Ike enters transfer portal
Laramie, WY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy