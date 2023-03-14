Open in App
West Orange, NJ
TAPinto.net

70th Annual West Orange St. Patrick's Day Parade Bigger and Better Than Ever

By Cynthia Cumming,

8 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The 70th Annual West Orange St. Patrick's Day Parade was held March 12 and was back and better than ever, bringing a sense of good will and celebration along its iconic Main St. route.

The West Orange High School Marching Mountaineers, Cheerleaders, JFROTC, and students involved in town sports like West Orange PAL and Mountaintop marched - some for the last time as Mountaineers. Township officials, pipe bands, police, fire, and much more filled the streets. Organized by the St. Patrick's Day Committee, this year's event celebrated Grand Marshal Michael McCormick and Deputy Grand Marshals Megan McInerney Brill, Richard Hughes, and Michele McCue Shaffer.

A highlight of the day was the Castlerea Brass and Reed Band, who traveled from County Roscommon, Ireland, to march in the parade.

SEE ALL THE PHOTOS FROM THE 70TH ANNUAL WEST ORANGE ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bj110_0lHof8QX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLLTj_0lHof8QX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ORU3_0lHof8QX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7kg8_0lHof8QX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xjdvb_0lHof8QX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTAzb_0lHof8QX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfgfO_0lHof8QX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Abllu_0lHof8QX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BpIx_0lHof8QX00

