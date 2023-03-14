70th Annual West Orange St. Patrick's Day Parade Bigger and Better Than Ever

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The 70th Annual West Orange St. Patrick's Day Parade was held March 12 and was back and better than ever, bringing a sense of good will and celebration along its iconic Main St. route.

The West Orange High School Marching Mountaineers, Cheerleaders, JFROTC, and students involved in town sports like West Orange PAL and Mountaintop marched - some for the last time as Mountaineers. Township officials, pipe bands, police, fire, and much more filled the streets. Organized by the St. Patrick's Day Committee, this year's event celebrated Grand Marshal Michael McCormick and Deputy Grand Marshals Megan McInerney Brill, Richard Hughes, and Michele McCue Shaffer.

A highlight of the day was the Castlerea Brass and Reed Band, who traveled from County Roscommon, Ireland, to march in the parade.

