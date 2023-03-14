Open in App
Springfield, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Missouri State basketball big man Dawson Carper enters transfer portal

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Biy2H_0lHof28B00

Dawson Carper, a 6-foot-11 forward who has spent the last three seasons at Missouri State, announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.

Carper becomes the first Bear of the offseason to enter the portal, which opened Monday. His career at Missouri State was often injury-plagued and only appeared in three games during his first season with the team and seven this past year.

Carper will have one season of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. He's played five years of Division I basketball, having transferred from Hawaii, and it can be assumed he received a medical hardship waiver.

During his Missouri State career, Carper appeared in 37 games and made a pair of starts. He averaged 4.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per appearance. This past season, he appeared in seven games and averaged 4.6 points and 2.7 boards per game before being sidelined after the Dec. 7 loss at Saint Mary's for the season.

Carper's departure frees up a scholarship giving the Bears at least three early in the offseason. More players could decide to enter the portal in the coming days.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL .

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State basketball big man Dawson Carper enters transfer portal

