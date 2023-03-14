Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Nicaragua pitcher signs with MLB team after impressive outing at WBC

By Larry Brown,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOxLu_0lHodhyB00

A pitcher from Nicaragua on Monday showcased what the World Baseball Classic is all about.

Nicaragua lost to the Dominican Republic 6-1 in their Group D game on Monday at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. The loss dropped Nicaragua to 0-3 and eliminated them from advancing in the event, but the game wasn’t a total loss for the club.

Duque Hebbert pitched in the 9th inning with his team already down 6-1. The 21-year-old struck out Juan Soto, struck out Julio Rodriguez, allowed a double to Manny Machado, and struck out Rafael Devers. He faced four of the best hitters in the world and struck out three of them.

The impressive outing by Hebbert landed him a contract with the Detroit Tigers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selección de Nicaragua (@selebeisbolnic)

Here is a look at the 21-year-old pitcher, whose changeup had Soto and Devers chasing.

Hebbert’s numbers in the Nicaraguan league weren’t great, but he showed on Monday that he has some plus off-speed pitches that can get out the best hitters in the world.

The post Nicaragua pitcher signs with MLB team after impressive outing at WBC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Shohei Ohtani strikes out Mike Trout to win World Baseball Classic
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Randy Arozarena posed so hard after robbing home run with great catch
Miami, FL1 day ago
Heat likely to lose notable player in offseason?
Miami, FL18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Take ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Upcoming Big Life Choice
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Biden quietly signs one of his term's most harmful and oppressive measures yet
Washington, DC20 hours ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Report: AFC team interested in Jerry Jeudy trade
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Ben Roethlisberger says 1 NFL team reached out to him about unretiring
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
Sonya Morris, Hailey Van Lith have beef during postgame handshake
Austin, TX1 day ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Top remaining free agent DB to sign with Detroit Lions
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Report: Rep for Lamar Jackson reached out to teams with big news
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Iona hires new head coach after Rick Pitino departure
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Providence targeting ex-NBA player to be their next head coach
Providence, RI16 hours ago
Japanese call of walk-off win over Mexico is fantastic
Miami, FL1 day ago
Drew Timme dropped big F-bomb in live interview after Gonzaga’s win
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Famed Actress Hospitalized in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy