Inside The Padres

Padres News: Bob Melvin Places Tim Lopes Within Final Roster Contention

By Ricardo Sandoval,

8 days ago

Padres infielder has a chance to make the roster

Spring Training is a time to get team's feet wet and prepare for the long and treacherous 162-game season. While players with guaranteed contracts may feel that way, for others, it is do or die when it comes to spring training games.

It is their time to show MLB teams they belong in the big leagues and secure a roster spot for the upcoming season. That is the case with infielder Tim Lopes.

The Friars signed Lopes to a minor league deal in December, and he has played phenomenal for the brown and gold this spring training.

His play has been so well that Padres manager Bob Melvin told Padres insider Kevin Acee that Lopes would be battling for a final roster spot.

“He’s playing great,” Melvin said of Lopes. “Depending on what the need is, as far as infielders go, with he and (Rougned) Odor, yeah, all these guys are in the conversation.”

The 28-year-old has spent most of his career in the minor leagues, spanning ten years. However, he has some MLB experience as a member of the Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.

As a big leaguer, he has 264 ABs with a batting average of .246, three home runs, 27 RBIs, and a .662 OPS.

Lopes is playing out of his mind in spring training with an average of .448, one home run, five RBIs, and a 1.124 OPS in 29 ABs. The righty is a versatile infielder who could provide some depth for the Padres organization in the infield.

If he could keep this up, there is no doubt he'll be a Padre come Opening Day.

