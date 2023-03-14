Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

How likely charges will be filed after 4-year-old unintentionally shot, killed by younger sister

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7IgK_0lHoazn400

It will take at least one week before prosecutors decide if any charges will be filed in the accidental fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl by her younger sister Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to the call at about 7:30 p.m. at the Saddlewood Apartments in northwest Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this happened while five adults, who were friends and family, were hanging out in one of the apartments.

"It appears that one parent thought the other parent was maybe watching the other children. When in fact, the two toddlers were left basically unsupervised inside the bedroom. The 3-year-old gained access to a loaded semi-automatic pistol," Gonzalez said. "It's a tragic situation. A very preventable situation. Our hearts are broken. The community's impacted when a child loses their life in this way."

RELATED: 4-year-old accidentally shot, killed by younger sister in NW Harris County, according to HCSO

So, will the parents or whoever owns the gun face any charges?

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Texas law prohibits investigators from charging or arresting the parents for at least seven days after the child's death to allow for a "mourning period." Prosecutors will then take the case to a grand jury to decide whether the parents will be charged.

ABC Owned Television Stations' Data Team found that 23 children have been shot by another child under the age of 13 across the state of Texas since Jan. 1, 2020. Four of those incidents were in Houston, and four others were in surrounding areas like Jefferson County, Katy, Montgomery County, and La Porte.

But how often do these cases actually end in prosecution?

Our 13 Investigates team obtained data from the DA's office going back to Sept. 1, 1995, when Texas passed a law requiring adults to keep loaded firearms out of a child's reach . Between then and May 3, 2022, there were between zero to eight instances per year of an adult making a firearm accessible to a child. Not all of them resulted in death.

RELATED: 13 Investigates: Significant jail time rare after kids get hold of guns

Out of 83 cases where an adult was charged, less than half of them actually resulted in a fine, probation, or jail time. These cases rarely result in a guilty plea or significant jail time. Our 13 Investigates analysis shows a majority of cases are dismissed or result in deferred adjudication of guilt.

The DA's office told ABC13 that if the gun owner in a deadly child case was one of the parents, it's very rare that they'll actually be charged. Typically, the reasoning from the grand jury is that losing your child is already the worst form of punishment for a parent.

Gonzalez emphasized the importance of gun owners securing their weapons using a gun safe or lock.

"This week is spring break. A lot of kids are going to be at home. The summer is not that far away. There always seems to be an uptick of these types of cases," Gonzalez said.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Texas mother sentenced to 40 years for drowning her two children
Houston, TX20 days ago
Texas Husband Shoots Man After Catching Him With His Wife – Is It Justified?
Humble, TX3 days ago
Body of Missing Texas Toddler Nadia Lee Found Months After Her Mom Was Found Slain, Dad Faces Charges
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texas 5-Year-Old Slammed To The Ground And Punched By Man During Crawfish Boil
League City, TX7 days ago
‘You are evil’: Widow rips 18-year-old man who allegedly murdered her police officer husband
Philadelphia, PA27 days ago
Toddler Left Alone in Car for Hours Dies, Father Arrested: Police
Port Saint Lucie, FL13 days ago
11-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Shot to Death While Asleep in His Bed, Mom's Ex-Boyfriend Arrested
Dallas, TX6 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
Police: 5-year-old found dead with sock in her mouth, 2 charged
Waynesville, MO5 days ago
Illinois woman charged with trying to suffocate 6-year-old with pillow because he was crying
Burbank, IL6 days ago
Minn. man pleads guilty to killing 9-year-old girl who was jumping on trampoline
Minneapolis, MN12 days ago
Mississippi 3-year-old leads Louisiana deputies to mom, sisters who drowned in Gulf of Mexico
Ethel, MS5 days ago
Police find ‘no foul play’ after man found beheaded in Mississippi woods, lawyer calls it a ‘lynching’
Jackson, MS7 days ago
Family: Brother murdered sister because she didn't want to play video game
Cincinnati, OH8 days ago
Rainier High School senior, cheerleader identified as 17-year-old killed in DUI crash
Rainier, WA15 days ago
2 men found drugged after leaving NYC gay bars were killed, medical examiner says
New York City, NY18 days ago
Texas man executed for fatally stabbing estranged wife and drowning her daughter says last words
Dallas, TX14 days ago
Baby Girl Delivered After Mom Found Shot in the Head, One Arrested: Police
Atlanta, GA21 days ago
Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Take ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Upcoming Big Life Choice
New York City, NY23 hours ago
NYC mom distraught after son stabs teen sister: ‘He said he was angry’
New York City, NY9 days ago
13 members of violent gang face 250+ charges including murder
Denver, CO14 days ago
Family of Black gay teenager found dead on NYC train tracks demands answers
Brooklyn, NY28 days ago
Texas woman arrested for trying to sell car she rented — for cut-rate price
Humble, TX16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy