Salinas River expected to reach flood stage Tuesday

Paso Robles city officials say an evacuation warning remains in place for areas along the Salinas River. The river is expected to reach flood stage late Tuesday afternoon or evening as a result of another strong storm system aimed at the Central Coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo County from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

Areas under the evacuation warning include:



70 through 84 Navajo Avenue

406 and 390 Paso Robles Street

3700 and 3730 Spring Street

1509 through 1911 North River Road

Residents with questions regarding the evacuation warning may call (805) 227-7236.

An American Red Cross Shelter will be open starting at 8 p.m. Monday at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome.

A warming center for the unhoused is scheduled to be open March 13-14 at the Paso Nazarene Church located at 530 12th St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served.

The city has sand for sandbags available for free at the City Streets Yard, located at 1220 Paso Robles Street. Bring your own bags. Sandbags are available for purchase at most local hardware stores.

To report non-emergency storm issues in public spaces, such as a blocked storm drain or tree blocking a city street, call the city's non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 237-6464.