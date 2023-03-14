Open in App
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

ETSU women begin preparing for Florida International in the W-B-I

By Kenny Hawkins,

8 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU women’s basketball saw its SoCon championship dreams shattered two weekends ago in Asheville, but still, head coach Brenda Mock Brown felt confident her team would get another chance on the court somewhere in the postseason.

Late on Sunday night Coach Mock found out she was right as the Bucs earned a bid to the 2023 Women’s Basketball Invitational–an eight-team tournament taking place in just one weekend in Lexington, Kentucky.

ETSU will face Florida International out of Conference USA in their First Round matchup; a team that struggled down the stretch and entered the tournament with a sub-500 record.

But this weekend, the focus will be within the program as they walk the line between improvement and coming out as champions.

“I know today there will be a different feeling in practice – we know who we’re playing on Friday,” said Coach Mock. “This is just borrowed time to get better and prepare for next year, but also put an exclamation point on this season. You know, there’s still work to be done and a lot of opportunity. I mean, it’s three games and so you’ve got a lot of opportunity there to get experience for younger players, but also get three more wins, if possible.”

Mock Brown and company need just one more win to set the single-season program record with 24 wins. They’ll look to get it at Noon on Friday against the Panthers.

