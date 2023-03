Norco is new No. 1 team in high school softball rankings

Unbeaten Norco has taken over as the No. 1 team in this week's high school softball rankings produced for The Times by CalHiSports.com (with previous week's ranking).

1. (2) Norco, 11-0

2. (3) Los Alamitos, 7-2

3. (1) Murrieta Mesa, 7-1-1

4. (4) Oaks Christian, 8-0-1

5. (5) Huntington Beach Marina, 12-1

6. (6) Orange Lutheran, 6-4

7. (12) Moorpark, 9-0

8. (8) Beaumont, 6-1

9. (11) Garden Grove Pacifica, 7-3

10. (13) Villa Park, 11-3

11. (9) Santa Margarita, 9-2-1

12. (15) Millikan, 9-4

13. (16) Capistrano Valley, 5-0

14. (17) Riverside Poly, 11-0-1

15. (19) Eastvale Roosevelt, 6-3-1

16. (NR) Edison, 9-3

17. (NR) Torrance, 10-4

18. (7) Huntington Beach, 5-3

19. (20) Gahr, 7-4-1

20. (10) Esperanza, 8-2

