Police Log 3-14-23

All address information, particularly arrests, reflects police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Abdoul Bah , 26, of 318 Boston St. was arrested for operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection sticker.

Assaults

A report of assault and battery at 6:27 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chatham Street and Marianna Street.

A report of a fight at 6:59 p.m. Sunday at 360 Washington St.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at 8:49 p.m. Sunday at 26 Spencer St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:21 p.m. Sunday at 65 Broad St.; at 7:48 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Kingston Street.

Fires

A report of a fire at 4:50 a.m. Monday at 112 Market St.; at 9:03 a.m. Monday at 119 Lewis St.

Missing Persons

A report of a missing person at 6:11 a.m. Monday at 22 Elmwood Ave.

Disturbances

A report of a disturbance at 3:29 p.m. Sunday at 625 Western Ave.; at 3:58 p.m. Sunday at 170 South Common St.; at 7:31 p.m. Sunday at 28 Forest St.

Well Being Checks

A well being check at 5:55 p.m. Sunday at 252 Maple St.; at 6:42 p.m. Sunday at 535 Lynnway; at 8:33 a.m. Monday at 39 Amity St.

Neighbor Problems

A report of a neighbor problem at 3:33 p.m. Sunday at 171 Washington St.

Motor Vehicle Stops

A motor vehicle stop at 6:02 p.m. Sunday at 251 Western Ave.; at 6:22 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Olive Street; at 6:23 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Arlington Street and Baker Street; at 9:54 p.m. Sunday at 85 Buffum St.; at 10:56 p.m. Sunday at 170 Union St.; at 12:01 a.m. Monday at 195 Union St.; at 12:13 a.m. Monday at 170 Union St.; at 3:01 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Essex Street and Rockaway Street; at 3:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Boston Street and Washington Street; at 7:39 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Conomo Avenue.

SWAMPSCOTT

Stops

A report of a motor vehicle stop on Saturday at 7:02 a.m. at 338 Essex St.

A report of a motor vehicle stop with written warning issued on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at 60 Humphrey St.

Medical

A report of a 74-year-old female with dizziness activating lifeline on Saturday at 10:06 a.m. at Doherty Circle.

A report of an elderly female with difficulty breathing on Sunday at 3:38 p.m. at 531 Humphrey St., transported to Salem Hospital.

A report of an 80-year-old female feeling light headed on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. at 153 Humphrey St. (Hawthorne By The Sea).

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with a caller stating that their vehicle has struck a fire hydrant on Saturday at 5:40 p.m. at 2 Alvin Road.

Noise

A report of a noise complaint of a loud party on Sunday at 12:54 a.m. at 2 Superior St.

NAHANT

Wildlife

A report of a baby seal on Friday at 8:53 a.m. at Tides Rest. – Wilson Road. Baby seal not found.

A report of a baby seal on Friday at 12:10 p.m. at Tides Rest. – Wilson Rd. Caller stated that the seal was up in the sand dunes. Crowd advised not to touch the seal. No visible injuries on the seal.

A report of the baby seal being touched by the crowd on Friday at 2:56 p.m. Caution tape was repositioned.

Stops

A report of a motor vehicle stop on Friday at 10:54 a.m. at Nahant Police Department on Nahant Road; on Friday at 11:08 a.m. at Nahant Road; on Friday at 11:48 p.m. at Castle Road and Ward Road with citation issued; on Friday at 9:59 p.m. at Seaside Variety on Nahant Road; on Friday at 10:06 p.m. at Nahant Coast Guard Station on Nahant Road; on Friday at 10:22 p.m. at Castle Road; on Friday at 10:26 p.m. at Nahant Road; on Saturday at 1:49 a.m. at DCR Tot Lot with verbal warning given; on Saturday at 6:50 a.m. at Nahant Road and Kennedy Court; on Saturday at 11:44 a.m. at Nahant Road and Little Nahant Road with verbal warning given; on Saturday at 9:44 p.m. at Nahant Housing Authority with criminal complaint issued; on Sunday at 4:38 a.m. at Nahant Road and Valley Road with verbal warning given; on Sunday at 9:11 a.m. at Nahant Road and Little Nahant Road; on Sunday at 10:45 p.m. at Spring Road.

A report of a motor vehicle stop on Friday at 7:24 p.m. at Nahant Road and Little Nahant Road. Operator unlicensed, criminal complaint issued.

Theft

A report of larceny/forgery/fraud on Friday at 9:15 p.m. at 173 Wilson Road. Caller reported that they had a large package stolen from his front steps earlier in the night.

Breaking and entering

A report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle on Saturday at 9:26 a.m. at 97 Maolis Road.

PEABODY

Complaint

A report on Saturday at 11:37 a.m. from a caller who said Tanner City Auto is harassing her by having students practice in front of her house.

A report on Saturday at 8:57 p.m. from a resident who said seven or eight youths were banging on doors on Norfolk Avenue.

Disturbance

A report on Saturday at 7:21 p.m. from a passerby who said a male and female were having a heated argument outside the The Nexmex restaurant. Police could not locate.

Fight

A report on Saturday at 2:05 a.m. of a fight in progress at Ed’s Auto Service, 23 Oak St. The parties went home to 25 Oak St.

Suspicious activity

A report on Saturday at 7:34 a.m. of a man acting weird in the empty lot across from the park on Pierpont Street. Officers determined the man had dropped something in the creek and was trying to recover it.

A report on Saturday at 4:34 p.m. of a suspicious male acting erratically on Ayer Street.

Vandalism

A report on Saturday at 8:43 p.m. from a caller who said someone popped his Bruins inflatable on the front lawn of his home on Harrison Avenue. Police located the juveniles and spoke with them and their parents.

LYNNFIELD

Medical aid

A request on Sunday at 7:38 p.m. for medical aid on Sylvan Terrace.

Parking violation/complaint

A report on Sunday at 9:18 a.m. from a caller at 527 Salem St., Apt. #U-11 that a vehicle was blocking his driveway. The vehicle was moved.

Suspicious activity

A report on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. of a suspicious vehicle driving with no lights near 23 E. Huckleberry Road. Police checked the area and could not locate.

Juvenile

A report on Saturday at 5:20 p.m. of a group of youths hanging around near the garage at 100 King Rail Drive.

Larceny

A report on Saturday at 3:39 p.m. of a larceny Nike Running, 1125 Market St.

Unwanted party

A report on Saturday at 4:04 p.m. of an unwanted party at Miniluxe, 245 Market St. The patron agreed to leave.

